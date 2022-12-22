TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Update Adds CRT Filters & Custom Arcade Mode, More

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge from Dotemu and Tribute Games was one of the best-received games of 2022, and served as a wonderful beat-em-up inspired by the stylings of the Konami titles developed for NES and SNES. The game already was an incredibly respectful retro throwback (that also played incredibly well), but now fans are getting another nostalgia hit with the developers launching a new patch that adds great new features like CRT filters, a custom arcade mode, plus more, and a range of bug fixes too.

All details of the new Patch are shown below, linked to via a Dotemu tweet,

NEW FEATURES

Gameplay

A new Arcade mode is here: Custom Game! Just like an actual arcade machine: customize your game experience using DIP switches: free play, old-school Super Attacks, faster enemies, no more taunts, and many more! You can see the customization in the lobbies of Custom Games. Achievements’ progression and unlocking is disabled in Custom Games.

Online

In the Character Select menu, the host can now set a maximum number of players for the lobby.

Graphics

Added come awesome filters: CRT (normal or curved) and VCR! Check them out in the Options menu.

FIXES

Gameplay

Fixed rare crash in Arcade mode when changing difficulty.

Cars can no longer deal massive damage when the player is considered Armored (for example: charging a Heavy Swing).

Fixed bosses sometimes unable to reach a player positioned at the very top or bottom of the stage.

Fixed bosses sometimes frozen after being hit by Raphael’s Super Flying Attack.

Fixed Score not kept for player when switching character after a continue.

Fixed April’s Super Flying Attack sometimes seemingly reviving KO’ed enemies.

Fixed reviving a KO player near the transition point (for example: escalators in the Crystal Palace Mall) that would sometimes prevent progression.

Fixed updating the timer for special statuses (for example: Infinite Ninja Power) when KO or in a cutscene.

Online

Guest players can now rejoin the same hosted game.

Input

Fixed input not correctly assessed when selecting between Backflip or Roundoff when turning around.

Menus

Fixed rare soft lock occurring in the World Map if the user completed Stage 8 after finishing Stage 10.

IMPROVEMENTS

Gameplay

Taunt now only fills up the first Ninja Power bar.

We no longer clear fully accumulated Ninja Power bars when KO on Chill difficulty.

Doing a throw now grants the player invulnerability.

Added more feedback in the HUD when trying to do a Super Attack without enough Ninja Power.

Many small animation tweaks were made to all bosses, often to make attacks easier to read.

Fixed Dirtbag’s dig holes collision detection that was too wide and deep.

Reduced the number of enemies spawned in Zorax’s stampede and the frequency of stampedes. Zorax also has a bit less health when facing multiple players.

Rat King now does Pied Piper less frequently.

Improved the Super Shredder fight in many small ways for a smoother pacing and tweaked some damage values. His grab is now used more frequently and is more efficient, though. Bummer dude!

Improved Statue of Tyranny pacing and tweaked some damage values.

Mother Mouser has a new bite animation to differentiate the charge bite from the idle bite, to give players time to react.

Mouser Model 3 and Mother Mouser are now acting a bit faster.

Radical Mode damage multiplier is now applied to all throws, Super Dive Attack, and charged Heavy Swing.

Fixed players sometimes falling outside of the screen repeatedly when respawning, at specific locations.

Online

Added a Refresh button to the lobby search list.

We improved the way the Arcade score is calculated: we now record each player individually, even if they leave the game.

Localization

Corrected or improved a few strings in Spanish, French and German.

Menus

The game will remember if How To Play was seen before, separately in Story and Arcade modes as they differ.

Improved the prompt to reset your story and character progress.

Pause menu in Arcade mode now shows the total playtime.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC

Source