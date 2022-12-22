Ubisoft Is Bringing Two More Games Onto Steam

For Ubisoft, the company has left the Steam digital marketplace for a good little while. This company instead opted to bring their games directly onto their own Ubisoft Connect digital marketplace or through deals on the Epic Games Store. For PC players that mainly stuck with Steam, getting their collection of games under one launcher was a rough time. But that has since changed, and it seems that Ubisoft is highlighting its titles on Steam. Today we’re finding out that there are two more games from the Ubisoft catalog that will be included on the Steam digital marketplace.

We’ve seen a few games get announced for Steam in the past but not every game apparently will get a big announcement. Instead, two smaller games are coming to the Steam marketplace that fans took notice of. Apparently, Steam will soon find Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, along with Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, hitting the marketplace. That’s two games that were previously not mentioned as coming to Steam, but fans discovered their Steam pages.

These two games are not new, so chances are, if you wanted to play these games in the past, then you might have already purchased them through the Ubisoft Connect launcher. But the fact that these games are now coming to the Steam digital marketplace is likely a welcomed surprise by some fans. These two titles will also come out into the Steam digital marketplace in early 2023, so right out of the gate, there might be two games worth the pick up through Steam in January. Currently, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is set to launch on January 12, 2023, while Scott Pilgrim vs. The World will beat it out of the gates by dropping on January 5, 2023.

Both games, as mentioned, have Steam pages already live. So while they might not be available to purchase right now, you can add them to your wishlist. In other recent news regarding Ubisoft, they have announced their own Winter Sale event, in which you can secure some of their games at a discount. Likewise, Ubisoft made headlines when it was revealed that the company teamed up with Bungie and filed a lawsuit against a cheat seller for over $2 million.

