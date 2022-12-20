Bungie & Ubisoft Lawsuit Against Cheat Seller Seeks $2.3 Million

Dealing with cheaters in video games is never fun. Competitive matches instantly become worthless to play when you know the opposing side has a clear advantage. It’s become an ongoing battle with developers seeking to remove these cheats and ban accounts that are caught using such software. But that doesn’t mean there are not cheat sellers that are also finding ways around cheat detection software. As a result, we see some companies bypass the cheaters in-game and go directly to those providing this cheating software.

That’s exactly what is happening with Bungie and Ubisoft, who have teamed up. Both companies have filed a lawsuit against Ring-1. This is a company that sells cheat software for a variety of different video game titles. Included are the likes of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Destiny 2. But their software also ranges to other video game titles that are not directly tied to either Bungie or Ubisoft. Regardless, this lawsuit might put a significant blow to the Ring-1 company and may scare other sellers away from providing similar services.

If you haven’t looked into Ring-1, they don’t just sell these pieces of software. Instead, you pay for a subscription to continue getting software that will bypass cheat detection. According to Bungie and Ubisoft’s research, they have filed a lawsuit for $2.3 million, which is what they feel is owed because of the damages Ring-1 has done to their games. Although, they think that there are even more users than what they can tell based in the United States. This is because there are several likely accounts that use VPN to hide their IP.

We don’t know just how likely the court will side with Bungie and Ubisoft. But we should see more details emerge from this court case soon. At the current moment, the court hearing for this case is set on January 19, 2023. It will be interesting to see if Ring-1 manages to continue pressing on or if we’ll see another competitive cheating software company take its place. Again, as mentioned, this is an ongoing battle, as even if Ring-1 gets taken down, there are still plenty of other companies out there. Developers will have to continue working on software that can detect when an account is using third-party software that will give them an advantage during gameplay.

Source