Ubisoft Discounts Several Games For Their Winter Sale

If you were ever on the lookout for some games to pick up cheap, then you’re in luck. The holiday season is upon us, and as a result, we’re going to see several digital marketplaces drop game prices. The same can be said for your favorite local retailers. Each year we see several holiday-focused seasonal sales for you to save some money and pick up great games. Today, we are learning that Ubisoft has begun its Winter Sale promotion on their own various video game titles.

Similar to other digital marketplaces that are offering winter sales, you can find this promotion going on now and won’t wrap up until early January 2023. Specifically, for Ubisoft’s Winter Sale promotion, the event is going on right now and will last until January 5th, 2023, at 3 PM UTC. That means you have plenty of time to sift through the different video game deals they are currently providing. Some deals can even net you up to 80% off, so now is a perfect time to go back and check your Ubisoft backlog of games you haven’t had the chance to pick up and play yet.

With that said, we’ll provide some highlighted video game deals you can pick up on through the official Ubisoft Store. But remember, these are just a few highlights, as you’ll want to check out the full collection of games being discounted through the official store page.

Ubisoft Winter Sale Discount Deals

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition $49.00

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Standard Edition $19.80

Far Cry 6 Deluxe Digital $26.40

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition $19.80

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition $9.90

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition $24.00

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition $20.00

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard Edition $9.00

Riders Republic Standard Edition $18.00

For Honor Season Pass $9.00

Watch Dogs Legion Standard Edition $15.00

Far Cry 5 Standard Edition $12.99

Again, you’ll want to look through Ubisoft’s Winter Sale page in full to see if they have discounted a particular game you’ve been waiting to pick up and play. But there is one more thing to make a note of here. Ubisoft is providing a code for another $10 off if you spend at least $19.99. To get the extra savings from your discounted game, you’ll want to use code HOLIDAY22. Additionally, you can find winter sale events at Steam and the Epic Games Store as both recently kicked off their own holiday promotions.

Source