PC Games Get Big Discounts With Epic Games Store Holiday Sale

The holidays are upon us. Some of you might be getting ready for breaks, vacations, or just spending your time with family as we bring in the new year. Likewise, there are probably quite a few of you looking to take advantage of some time off from work or school. If you’re looking to enjoy a new PC game, then you’re in luck. Epic Games Store has kicked off its holiday sale event. You can save quite a bit of money shopping through the sales being offered right now.

It’s worth noting that this time of year, you’ll see plenty of holiday-themed sales. Both on consoles and various PC digital marketplaces. So even if you don’t spot a game in particular on the Epic Games Store marketplace, it might be worth your time shopping around online for some other great deals. Epic Games Store has advertised a wide range of video game titles you can pick up now at some steep discounts. There are even some newer releases featured that won’t break the bank. Down below, we’ll highlight a few of these games featured, but don’t count this as the full list of games at a discount. We’re just going to highlight a few games here and suggest checking out the official Epic Games Store page for the rest.

Epic Games Store Holiday Sale

Goat Simulator 3 $22.49

God of War $29.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered $44.99

Saints Row $32.99

Sifu $27.99

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade $39.89

Gotham Knights $29.99

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed $25.99

Sackboy: A Big Adventure $40.19

Cyberpunk 2077 $29.99

Madden NFL 23 $29.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 $19.79

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 $15.99

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $29.99

Far Cry 6 $19.79

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Standard Edition $14.99

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition $16.49

Again, that is just a highlight of the different games you can find right now at a discount. Likewise, with it being the holiday season, you can find other digital marketplaces offering sales for various video games. You might also want to take advantage of the free video game offers Epic Games Store currently holds daily during the holiday season. While at the moment of writing this article, we’re still waiting for today’s game to be unveiled, yesterday, Epic Games Store provided Bloons TD6 for free.

