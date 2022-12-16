Valve Unveils Its Steam Winter Sale 2022

See if you can identify every game show on our preview pic that will be on sale.

Valve has officially unveiled the Steam Winter sale for 2022, a gigantic sale to cap off the year.

The sale will be running from 7:00pm on December 22nd 2022 to 7:00pm on January 5th 2023.

To introduce the sale, Valve has also released a short video, showcasing some of the literal millions of games coming up on sale. We’ll take a look at each one of those games below. Please note not all sales go live at the same time, so you may want to check on these games throughout the month if you want them.

Fallout 76 – once derided as one of Bethesda’s poorest launches, Fallout 76 has actually turned itself around as a game experience in the years since. While the game is still a buggy experience, for the fans who actually want to play Fallout, you can see many of them claiming they’ve gotten what they wanted out of this online multiplayer spinoff

SD GUNDAM Battle Alliance – The latest game in the venerable SD series, this action RPG by Bandai Namco is derided as a grind, but again, Gundam fans are pretty happy with what’s in here.

Ready Or Not – this is an entirely new tactical shooter, which has you playing as a SWAT team member. That means, just like classic SWAT 3 or SWAT 4 games, you can’t just shoot like crazy as you have to avoid hitting civilians. Gamers who like the challenge of running a police operation by the rules will enjoy this as reviewers cite its AI.

Two Point Campus – Sega’s latest lighthearted sim has you building a university with a strange twist, as strange as you want it to be.

Persona 5 Royal – Atlus’ formerly PlayStaiton exclusive stylish RPG franchise goes multiplatform with this release. This version of the Phantom Thieves’ adventure bundles all the DLC with it. We reported on how it has already hit a million units on all new platforms.

Sonic Frontiers – Yes, the blue bomber’s latest open world adventure is part of the winter sale, weeks after release. It’s not too late to get it either, as Sega has a roadmap for 2023.

Naraka: Bladepoint – you may have seen trailers or gameplay of this game but still not really sure what it is. Basically, it’s battle royale, but instead of guns, you take each other with all manner of weapons. A giant battle between groups of 60 await you.

Raft – this one’s a survival game with multiplayer and crafting elements. You literally build the raft you and potentially your friends live on, as you explore dangerous islands. You deal with thirst, hunger, and sharks, as you collect debris and scavenge reefs to make your raft bigger and more impractically elaborate.

New World – Yes, Amazon’s open world MMO is on Steam. The inspired medieval sci fi setting promises striking visuals, but this one can run on older computers too.

Construction Simulator – the name describes itself, but in this case, what you are is the head of a construction company. With actual licenses from Caterpillar, you build bridges, cities, and more, to meet realistic scenarios of what real construction companies do.

Across the Obelisk – here’s one of those indies whose description is just a mishmash of genres, that somehow works, In this case, it’s a co-op RPG deckbuilding roguelite, and its attractive graphics match up to its deep gameplay.

F1 Manager 2022 – those who don’t race, manage, and if there’s any bigger dream for any F1 fan than to be Verstappen, it would be the guy who owns Verstappen’s team. That would be this game, no silver spoons required.

Dinkum – this one’s a fun life sim in the vein of Animal Crossing or My Life At Portia, with a taste of the down under, as it’s set way out in the Australian outback.

The Wandering Village – finally, here’s a stylish strategy game which finds you building a village, on the back of a behemoth. You can choose to be a parasite or helpful to your host, and that will define how you choose to grow your community and village.

You can check out Steam’s trailer below, and see if you can identify even more games coming on the sale in our preview image.

Source: YouTube via Pledgetimes