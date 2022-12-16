CD Projekt RED Shares Updates And Advice For The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next Gen Issues

This doesn't look like it's a repeat of the situation with Cyberpunk 2077, thankfully.

CD Projekt RED has shared an update for fans who are dealing with issues running The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt after the next generation upgrade.

First things first, if your game has been crashing on PC, CD Projekt RED wants you to update your drivers, including for your motherboard, graphics card, and system. If it still doesn’t work, you can report your issues here.

They also noted these issues are under observation now:

Players who own the game on Origin are unable to update the game

Low Ray Tracing performance on Intel GPUs

PlayStation 5 version of the expansions are unavailable in some regions

After Patch 4.0, PC players can play either the DirectX 11 or DirectX 12 version of the game. The DirectX 12 version has all the graphical improvements, including ray tracing.

However, this might also be the reason that your build is having trouble running the game now. If you suspect your PC is not up to the task of running the next gen upgrade, you can opt to run the DirectX 11 version.

If you are playing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on GOG or Steam with ray tracing, you can also choose to revert to an earlier version of the game. You can get instructions on how to do this here.

In regards to mods, if you were running the game on mods, you will need to start a new game to play The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with the next generation update.

Of course, if you revert to an older version, you will be able to play older mods as well. But CD Projekt RED warns players that it will only be supporting the next generation update version of the game. For what its worth, CD Projekt RED did confirm the newer version also has mod support, and in fact already featured which mods would be compatible.

Unfortunately for CD Projekt RED, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next generation update was beset with technical issues as soon as it launched. While some fans were worried of a repeat of the Cyberpunk 2077 launch, thankfully that hasn’t happened here. CD Projekt RED was quick to acknowledge the issue, and is already sharing updates on what fans can do now just days later.

If you have the game, you can look forward to its new content inspired by the TV show alongside the update.

Source: CD Projekt RED forums