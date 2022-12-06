The Witcher 3 Update Features Some Popular Community Mods

There’s not long until the highly-anticipated next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt releases. The update, which is planned for release on December 14, will feature a range of new features and even some crossover content from The Witcher on Netflix. It’s also been revealed that the update will contain some additional content curated from the game’s community.

As reported by Eurogamer during their recent hands-on preview of the next-gen update, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be getting some specific community mods included as part of its rollout. While it’s unclear exactly how many community mods will feature as part of the update, Eurogamer has confirmed the appearance of a few in particular. These include World Map Fixes by Terg500, Nitpicker’s Patch – Various Visual Fixes by chuckcash, The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project by HalkHogan, FCR3 – Immersion and Gameplay Tweaks by Andrzej Kwiatkowski, and HDMR – HD Monsters Reworked Mod by Denroth.

Of course, the majority of new content additions and improvements will come from CD Projekt RED itself. These will include an alternative camera, quick sign casting, a new default map mode, improved character models, a dynamic mode for toggling the visibility of the game’s UI and more. Alongside environmental improvements and improved environmental and technical art, there are also a number of tweaks heading into the game for added realism. One of these will have an effect on everyone’s favourite loyal steed, Roach, who will now be able to kick and walk backwards; no more turning in circles if you need to beat a hasty retreat.

Geralt himself will also be on the receiving end of some improved animations, including three levels of walking speed, based on how hard players press their controller stick. There’ll be an alteration to how fall damage is displayed, although we’ll have to wait and see exactly what this looks like. Geralt will also now instantly loot herbs, snatching them up from around him, and will make use of tapping the left stick for an alternative sprint mode.

It’s worth bearing in mind that the vast majority of these visual enhancements and improvements will only be available on the current console generation and PC. Those on last-generation consoles and Nintendo Switch will only be able to access the new quest and items from The Witcher Netflix DLC, plus the bug fixes. Whichever platform you play on, there’s not long to wait until The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt sees a long-awaited revival.

The next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt rolls out on December 14.

