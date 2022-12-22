Day 4 Of Nintendo’s “Inside The House Of Indies” Games Revealed

It’s the season of giving, and Nintendo have gotten in on the act, giving us a range of new information on a selection of new and upcoming independently developed games via a blog on their website that they’re dubbing the “Inside The House Of Indies“. Today they’ve launched Day 4 of the event, showing off a further four games, two available now, and two other 2023 launches that you might consider buying and/or wishlisting for later.

“Welcome to Day 4 of the Inside the House of Indies holiday event! All this week, we’re serving up fresh-daily videos highlighting game updates, announcements, and more from our indie partners. The fourth video has another plateful of delicious updates for you. Be sure not to miss an update!” the blog reads.

Play these games today!

Melatonin from Half Asleep

Harmonize through a variety of dreamy levels containing surprising challenges, hand-drawn art, and vibrant music in Melatonin. Hand-drawn in a colorful and detailed visual style, with music produced to flow hand-in-hand with the gameplay and visuals, you will piece together elements about the main character’s life as you dive deeper and deeper into their dreams at night.

Hyper Gunsport from Necrosoft Games

Hyper Gunsport is futuristic arcade action with simple rules: Shoot the ball into the opposing team’s goals to score points. Each team’s unique special weapons and each stage’s unique gimmicks add a wrench to the works, as new rulesets change up the gameplay even further. Play single player or co-op through the story circuit, and go head to head 2v2 or 1v1 in multiplayer matches across 7 teams and stages. With quirky characters, fast action, and unlockable secrets, Hyper Gunsport is Future Millennium Sporting Action!

Add these games to your wish list!

Afterimage from Aurogon Shanghai & Modus Games

Explore a gripping storyline set in the ruins of a fantasy world, in a hand-drawn 2D action adventure that emphasizes fast-paced combat with diversified character builds, and non-linear levels. Years after the cataclysm called “the Razing” nearly brought an end to the human civilization, an amnesiac girl named Renee embarks on a journey to recover her lost memories. Determine the fate of the new world when Afterimage launches April 25, 2023.

Smile for Me from Serenity Forge & LimboLane

A heartbroken clown, wayward souls, and juicy mechanical lips. As the “Big Event” draws near, help the troubled residents of the Habitat and de-mask the mysterious Doctor Habit, before it’s too late. Smile For Me is an unusual Point-and-Click Adventure Game about making people happy. Nod and Shake your head to chat with new friends, and solve their problems to cheer them up! The People are bizarre, the Puzzles are wack, and the world hides a sinister secret… Smile For Me arrives on Switch in Spring 2023.

Another day of indies that aren’t the two most desired by Nintendo Switch indie fans in Hollow Knight Silksong or Sports Story, but with one day to go, and a nebulous December release date for Sports Story, there could be more delight in store for players this Christmas

