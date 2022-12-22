Sonic Frontiers Add Free Holiday-Themed Santa Costume for Free Download

Developer Sonic Team took to Twitter to announce that they will join in on the Holiday spirit with their latest game, Sonic Frontiers. This time of year, game developers like to add a little holiday joy to their games, whether it’s a winter event, snow-covered maps, or free new costumes to download.

Sonic Frontiers will be receiving a new free costumed themed after Santa. The free download skin is now available across all platforms. This small but thoughtful inclusion of Holiday fun is precisely the type of content gamers come to expect come this time of year. Plus, it’s free to download! Now take to the skies in your new Santa costume and speed across the Starfall Islands. It raises the question, though, is Santa the same speed as Sonic, or is he even faster?

Check out the official announcement from Sonic’s Twitter account down below:

Tis the season on the Starfall Islands. You can nab the Holiday Cheer Suit in Sonic Frontiers for free…right now! pic.twitter.com/YgVgSQyXCQ — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) December 22, 2022

In related Sonic news, announced through the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account a little while back, three updates will be hitting the video game next year. Best of all, the content will be free, so you won’t have to toss any more funds into this game. We don’t have specific dates for when these updates arrive, but the tweet, fortunately, lists out what each update will provide players when they do drop. If you’re interested in learning more about the official roadmap for Sonic Frontiers, make sure to check out the full article right here!

As mentioned before, the holiday season brings a ton of fun little surprises to the gaming community. Alongside Sonic’s Santa costume, gamers get more holiday spirit fun in Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland 2022, Rumbleverse’s Holiday event, Halo Infinite’s free battle pass, and much more. This is also the time of year that publishers and consoles hold epic sales for the community. If you need a new game or want to pick up something you might like, this is the best time to do so, as you will see significant price cuts on some of the hottest games. Sales run for a limited time, so make sure to act fast; keep an eye on our sale page right here, to watch for the latest deals in the gaming community.

Sonic Frontiers is available to pick up on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platform. If you want a bit more insight into the game, you can check out our Before You Buy coverage on the title right here. Are you planning to download the free new Santa outfit? Enjoying Sonic Frontiers so far? Let us know in the comments below!

Source