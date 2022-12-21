Rumbleverse 1.08 Update Launches – Brings Holiday Event With It

Rumbleverse‘s newest update has gone live, and the popular brawler is benefiting from a huge range of “new stuff” as well as balancing tweaks, some bugs being squashed, and, as is seemingly custom at this time of the year, a holiday-themed update is coming as well. This is all a part of the v1.08 update that has begun to roll out across all platforms with developer Iron Galaxy detailing all of it on their site.

Below are the full details of the newest update to the game,

New Stuff

NEW Limited Time Mode – Snowball Fight! Celebrate the season with a ball of cold, packed ice shards to the face Be the last player or team standing to win No punching or attack or weapons allowed, only Snowball throwing No healing items are around, but if you eliminate another player, they will drop Heart Coins that restore some health if you are quick enough to grab them Snowballs are found in Snowball Spawners and come in three sizes Snowball – Travels fast and very far. Does low damage Big Snowball – Travels a medium distance and does medium damage Omega Snowball – Its huge and can’t be thrown far, but hits hard and guarantees a Stamina Break when blocked

NEW Special Moves Added Liberate Comes in Epic variety only If you land this Vicious attack, an item from your opponent’s pockets will be ejected onto the floor

NEW Weapons Added Football throwable The longest range throwable! Talk about a long bomb

NEW Consumables Added after 2.0: Popcorn Party AOE Healing item It’s a popcorn grenade!? When it pops, the party begins and all players in range are welcome to eat popcorn and restore some health Use this to heal your team and try to keep uninvited guests out of the party

NEW Perks Added after 2.0: Pocket Dimension – You can now pocket large items Trash cans? Stop signs? Crates?! Put them all in your pocket



Holiday Changes

Holiday decorations added throughout Grapital City and Low Key Key

Added Snow weather effect

Added gift bows to crates

Balance Changes

Changed the color of the ground Bailout on Hit VFX to make it clearer when the faster dodge is used. The slower Bailout has a white VFX, while the faster one has a yellow VFX

Discovered issues when releasing the Block Button while holding a weapon that were like how Block End used to work and have made updates to bring these in line with the no-weapon Blocking

We now allow you to use the improved Bailout on Hit after a teammate revival

Extended the invulnerability window on wakeup dodge until the end, so that there is no window where you can be punished without an option to defend yourself

Raised falling attack damage a bit. We feel the values in 2.0 had falling attacks doing too little to justify their risk. These are still not nearly as high as they were in Season 1, but it is a step in a direction, and we look forward to your feedback

Made improvements to the climbing system to make it much less likely to accidentally detach while climbing around exterior corners. We have also made some improvements to the behavior of the camera while climbing. More climbing system improvements are in progress for future updates

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Fixed an issue preventing the Final Ring shrink from pausing when a thrown item hit occurred

Fixed an issue that allowed the AOE zone of the Backtoss to hit as a Ground Attack, which could lead to an infinite combo

Fixed an issue preventing the Golf Club Head Bash from being able to hit groups of players or activate Vending Machines

Fixed an issue causing the Nimble perk to not give its benefit to some of the dodge types

Fixed an issue preventing the Popcorn Party from rotating in the air correctly when thrown

Fixed an issue causing the Brainbuster Perk’s version of the Basic Suplex to be using the old, slower version of the grab attempt

Fixed an issue causing 10% damage scaling off basic Chop

Fixed an issue where in certain falling states, you could wall climb but not pole swing. Now you can do both in most cases

Fixed an issue that allowed the air Poison Mist to use the improved Bailout On Hit even when missing

Fixed an issue that allowed the Poison Sumo Slap to bailout after landing on miss when this should not have been possible. As a result, we’ve added Poison Sumoslap back into the game

Fixed an issue that could cause the victim of a grapple to sometimes appear to briefly teleport back to the starting point of the grapple

Fixed an issue that could sometimes get the camera stuck inside of a wall when climbing

Fixed an issue where you could appear to be floating next to a wall in the falling animation while climbing

Battle Pass

Fixed Battle Pass rewards not being granted

Stats

Fixed Eliminations per Match being displayed as 0.00

UI

All invite slots are now visible on the main menu

Fixed Weekly challenges not being displayed in the correct order

Fixed an issue that allowed players to unlock the ability to create Restricted Matches temporarily

Fixed various text alignment issues

Fixed various localization issues

Environment

Fixed various stuck spots across Grapital City and Low Key Key

Fixed various climbing issues across Grapital City and Low Key Key

Rumbleverse is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

