Pirate’s Dynasty Announced For Steam In 2023

The next instalment of the popular Dynasty series of titles has been revealed. Publisher Toplitz Productions and developer Golden Hind Games will be encouraging players to take to the high seas with Pirate’s Dynasty. The game has been given a release window of quarter three 2023. However, some details about the dynasty-building action have been shared ahead of its launch.

Pirate’s Dynasty will continue the successful formula of the series’ most popular entry Medieval Dynasty, which players can currently dive into on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. The upcoming title will aim to combine a number of gameplay elements as part of its core Dynasty-style experience. Players will be able to get stuck into a variety of activities as they live out their ultimate pirate fantasy. As a hybrid of a range of genres, Pirate’s Dynasty is expected to encompass elements of survival gameplay, base and city-building mechanics and roleplaying. Of course, no pirate-themed game would be complete without some engaging naval combat and ship construction, both of which will be fundamental to players’ success as they work towards establishing their own dynasty.

The game has been revealed to be set in the Caribbean and will feature huge procedurally generated worlds for players to explore either in single-player or co-op multiplayer modes. Players will have the opportunity to work their way up the ranks of pirate rosters, with the aim of becoming legendary buccaneers.

Darek Skrzypkowski, co-founder of Golden Hind Games shared their enthusiasm for the upcoming release of Pirate’s Dynasty. “We are absolutely thrilled to announce our new game, featuring procedurally generated adventures in a Pirate world,” they explain, continuing, “from combat and survival to treasure hunting and exploration, this game has it all.” There’ll be further updates on the game’s ongoing development coming up soon, with Skrzypkowski adding that the team are hard at work on the project. “We do our best to create a new and exciting gameplay experience for the players and look forward to starting a series of development blogs soon to introduce the game and its special features,” they explain.

At present, it appears that Pirate’s Dynasty is only in the works for PC players via Steam. However, there may be further news on the game’s potential console release in the coming weeks and months. We’ll be keeping an eye out for further updates. In the meantime, you can play Medieval Dynasty right now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam to get a feel for the popular dynasty-building adventure game’s vibe.

Source – PR