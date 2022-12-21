Assassin’s Creed Valhalla x Monster Hunter World Event Goes Live

Ubisoft has revealed the Assassins’ Creed Valhalla x Monster Hunter World event, which is now live on all platforms.

In this special crossover event, protagonist Eivor Varinsdottir changes from Wolf-Kissed to Beastorized as she can pick up special cosmetics that evoke characters from Monster Hunter World.

Eivor can pick up an armor set for herself and her mount, that are both reminiscent of Monster Hunter’s Odogaron, though personally I think the armor visually evokes Keita Amemiya’s Golden Knight Garo.

Anyway, Odogaron is an excellent choice for armor set theme. This gigantic red scavenger looks less like the colorful dragons the series is known for, and more like a giant dog with all the skin removed. It’s certainly earned its community nickname of the Blood Puppy. In the lore of Monster Hunter, it has no elemental weaknesses and also is unaffected by Intimidator Skill. It gets hostile as soon as you hit medium range, and will attack any other monsters around it.

For what its worth, none of the armor sets you can build from farming Odogaron in Monster Hunter World look like Eivor’s armor set, so this seems to be an original creation from the Assassins’ Creed team.

Eivor’s mount may not be as big as an Odogaron either, but with both rider and mount wearing the fearsome armor set, it’s essentially a nightmarish Frank Frazetta painting brought to life.

To cap it off, Eivor’s bird scout can also pick up a skin for itself, this time looking like Monster Hunter World’s Legiana. This Ice Monster just might get a few players thinking about owning for themselves a tinier Blue Eyes White Dragon.

This set is all quite inspired, but it is curious that the collaboration event is with Monster Hunter World, instead of, say, the more recent and multiplatform Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak. It may have something to do with Nintendo’s deal for Monster Hunter Rise. But then again, this may have been in the works for a long time, with the Assassin’s Creed team getting to work on this with Monster Hunter World while Assassin’s Creed Valhalla itself was still in development. Ubisoft may have only able to get it out now. Whatever the case, this Monster Hunter collaboration is available on more platforms than either Monster Hunter Rise or Monster Hunter World.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is on Amazon Luna, PC, Stadia, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. You can check out the trailer reveal below.

Source: GameRant