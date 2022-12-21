Day 2 Of Nintendo’s “Inside The House Of Indies” Games Revealed

It’s the season of giving, and Nintendo have gotten in on the act, giving us a range of new information on a selection of new and upcoming independently developed games via a blog on their website that they’re dubbing the “Inside The House Of Indies“. Today they’ve launched Day 2 of the event, showing off a further four games, two available now, and two other 2023 launches that you might consider buying and/or wishlisting for later.

“Welcome to Day 2 of the Inside the House of Indies holiday event! All this week, we’re serving up fresh-daily videos highlighting game updates, announcements, and more from our indie partners. The second video is available now for you to enjoy. Be sure not to miss an update, and happy holidays!” the blog reads.

Play these games today!

The Captain from Sysiac Games & Tomorrow Corporation

In this retro-inspired adventure game you will have to race back home across the galaxy. Collect new friends on your journey. Make new enemies. You won’t be able to save everyone. Who will you leave behind? Which civilizations will you save – or destroy – along the way? The decisions are all up to you.

THE PUNCHUIN from Shin’en

You are on a quest to solve the mystery of the treasure of Punch Mountain. Punch your way down, collect money and diamonds, improve your punching skills and make some new friends along the way. Punch your way to the treasure in single player Adventure mode or play against your friends using split screen in Versus mode.

Add these games to your wish list!

The Gecko Gods from Inresin & Super Rare Originals

Explore this chill puzzle platformer about a tiny gecko exploring a mysterious island while on a mission to save their friend. With unique, immersive gameplay that allows you to climb anything, solve ancient contraptions and clamber through the crumbling ruins of a collapsed society – and if you get hungry along the way, eat some bugs. [ML6] The Gecko Gods launches next year.

Risk of Rain Returns from Hopoo Games & Gearbox Publishing

Carefully designed, beautifully remastered, and loaded with new ways to play—Risk of Rain is back and better than ever! Dive into the iconic roguelike when Risk of Rain Returns launches next year.

Another day of indies that aren’t the two most desired by Nintendo Switch indie fans in Hollow Knight Silksong or Sports Story, but with three days to go, and a nebulous December release date for Sports Story, there could be more delight in store

