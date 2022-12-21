Nintendo Launches Inside The House Of Indies Holiday Spotlight Event

It’s the season of giving, and Nintendo have gotten in on the act, giving us a range of new information on a selection of new and upcoming independently developed games via a blog on their website that they’re dubbing the “Inside The House Of Indies“.

“Welcome to Day 1 of the Inside the House of Indies holiday event! Join us each day this week at 9 a.m. PT for a brand-new video highlighting game updates, announcements, and more from our indie partners. The first video is fresh out the oven now. Be sure not to miss an update, and happy holidays!” The blog reads.

Today they kicked off Day 1 of the event by showcasing four titles, two that you can play now, and two others that can be wishlisted ahead of their future launch. Usually when a publisher chooses to spotlight titles, its because they can see some quality in them, so they might be games to keep your eyes out for.

The Day 1 post reads,

Play these games today!

Floppy Knights from Rose City Games

Tactics fuse with card game mechanics as Phoebe and Carlton, a brilliant young inventor and her robot-arm bestie, square off in turn-based battles. Select your Knights, hone your deck, and execute your strategy for victory!

Mortal Shell: Complete Edition from Cold Symmetry & Playstack

Explore a deep action-RPG that tests your sanity and resilience in a shattered world. Your adversaries spare no mercy, with survival demanding superior awareness, precision, and instincts. Mortal Shell: Complete Edition for the first time combines Mortal Shell with the Rotten Autumn and The Virtuous Cycle roguelike expansion into one formidable package

Add these games to your wish list!

Roman Sands RE:Build from Arbitrary Metric & Serenity Forge

Wash up on the shores of a timeless luxury retreat with no choice but to serve the whims of its unhinged inhabitants waiting to be engulfed by the Sun. STOP. SOMEWHERE ELSE. Hiding within a decrepit zoological research facility. The outside world is hostile, uninhabitable. Life support fades. Give yourself up to something new. STOP. REPHRASE. Experience a delirium-charged journey into apocalypse that collides through visual novel, adventure, puzzle solving, horror, and survival simulation when Roman Sands RE:Build launches in Summer 2023.

Pupperazzi from Sundae Month & Kitfox Games

Put your love for pups to the test – there are a bunch of dogs that need their photos taken, doggone it! Photograph and catalogue the finest and silliest dogs to build your career, upgrade your camera, and discover new pups.We can look forward to petting and playing with all the dogs when Pupperazzi launches in early 2023.

Two indie games are at the forefront of Switch owners’ minds throughout this Inside The House Of Indies showcase, and conveniently both Australian developed, Sidebar’s Sports Story (set to release this month), and Team Cherry’s Hollow Knight Silksong – perhaps we’re set to see and hear more about both through the remaining days of this event.

