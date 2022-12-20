The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie Release Date Revealed



The Legend Of Heroes series is continuing to blossom in the West as players worldwide begin to gradually cotton on to the beloved JRPG franchise that has long been popular in its homeland. The fandom around Nihon Falcom’s beloved series is now at such a height that the developer, along with publisher NIS have been churning out localised versions of the past games, including The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel, Trails from Zero, Trails to Azure, and more at an extraordinary clip, but now, one of the franchise’s most recent entries, The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie has a Western release date, having debuted initially in 2020 in Japan.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie will be coming to PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC, on July 7, 2023, the news being accompanied by a new story trailer. The quick blurb accompanying the news reads,

The news is fantastic for fans, as is the Limited Edition that can be ordered, as this continues the march forward of the IP in the West.

About The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie:

What destinies await these three fateful figures? Use the Crossroads system to switch between Rean Schwarzer, Lloyd Bannings, and the masked figure “C”, and determine the fates of key characters and locations within Zemuria. Dive into refined tactical combat with new features such as United Front, and discover new allies and challenges within the halls of the True Reverie Corridor! Where one trail ends, another begins… The intertwining fates of three figures in Zemuria will be decided in this climactic chapter of The Legend of Heroes series! Follow the footsteps of the war hero Rean Schwarzer, the liberator Lloyd Bannings, and the masked enigma “C”, and switch between each of their paths freely with the Crossroads system. – Lloyd Bannings, leader of the Crossbell Police Department’s Special Support Section, finds himself fighting for his city’s freedom once again after Crossbell’s independence celebrations are interrupted by the sudden reappearance of an old threat. – Following the events of the Great Twilight, Erebonian hero Rean Schwarzer and his students return to life at the branch campus. However, this fleeting peace is disturbed by the emergence of a new threat. – When the former governor general of Crossbell suddenly returns and lays claim to the city state, four figures carry out a secret mission to investigate his actions. Their leader is “C,” a masked individual who seems to be using the same codename as the leader of the Imperial Liberation Front. But to what end?

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie will launch on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC on July 7/14, 2023

