Sony Highlights What PlayStation Players Should Get Excited For In 2023

It’s hard to believe that 2022 is nearly wrapped up. We just have weeks left now before we move on to 2023. But while 2022 had some notable game releases, Sony is highlighting what you should be excited to play here soon. The 2023 year is full of incredible games we can’t wait to get our hands on. From new video games to even hardware, 2023 should be quite the year for the video game industry. Today, Sony highlights a few upcoming releases you need to mark down on your 2023 calendars.

While 2023 is full of incredible video game titles, Sony is highlighting a few upcoming releases that they feel should be on your radar. This comes directly from the PlayStation Blog, where a correspondent named De’Angelo Epps alerted readers of some massive lineup releases for 2023. For instance, the correspondent confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be landing on the marketplace in the fall of 2023. But there’s even more to look forward to checking out besides the sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Outside Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, there are a few upcoming releases early in 2023 that you might want to check into on the PlayStation platforms. Below you’ll find what Sony is currently highlighting fans for the upcoming year.

Forspoken – January 24, 2023 PS5

Hogwarts Legacy – February 10, 2023 PS5, April 4, 2023 PS4

Destiny 2: Lightfall – February 28, 2023 PS5, PS4

Resident Evil 4 – March 24, 2023 PS5, PS4

Final Fantasy XVI – Q2/Q3 2023 PS5

While there are some early games to dive into this upcoming year, there are even some hardware peripherals Sony wants you to make a note of. For starters, the DualSense Edge Wireless Controller will give players some customization options and settings. You can expect the new controller to land on January 26, 2023. Additionally, there is also the PlayStation VR2 headset that is coming in on February 22, 2023. So right out of the gate in 2023, there are several big releases both in video games and hardware that you can get for the PlayStation brand.

Of course, a plethora of incredible games have already been released this year and are worth checking out. We recently had The Game Awards this year, and you can check out what video games, in particular, came out on top for the various genres here. Perhaps you’ll be able to find something from the list of winners and nominees to tie you over until these upcoming games are released.

