Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.27 Is Available From Today

The Bugatti Chiron ’16 is one of five cars being added in the new update

Gran Turismo is one of the greatest racing simulation video game series of all time. You can be sure of supreme graphics, expertly manufactured gameplay, and realistic-looking cars when playing this series. For fans of the series, you will be excited to know that the new Gran Turismo 7 update is now available, and it features quite a hamper of goodies too. Check out the update trailer for EA’s primary racing series below for a better look.

Gran Turismo 7 update trailer

The latest Gran Turismo 7 update takes the game to version 1.27, and there is a lot to take in. The biggest feature included in this whopping 1.3GB patch is the addition of five new cars which include the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm ’20, Bugatti Chiron ’16, Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray ’20, Toyota Celica GT-FOUR Rally Car (ST205) ’95 and Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo. That’s quite the selection of epic cars so be sure to check them all out.

But it’s not just vehicles that this new patch is including because there is the addition of two new post-game Extra Menus to complete, which asks players to take part in a couple of challenges. Now, there aren’t any new circuits in this update, but instead, there are a few new events that have been added for already existing tracks. A cool new addition to the ‘Scapes’ is Norway as the new Curation, which looks pretty fricking awesome as well – what else would we expect with this game’s graphics?

The update also includes some bug fixes as well that will surely go a long way in fine-tuning the Gran Turismo 7 gaming experience for you. The full patch notes are as follows below:

Cars

The following five new cars have been added:

・ Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm ’20

・ Bugatti Chiron ’16

・ Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray ’20

・ Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo

・Toyota Celica GT-FOUR Rally Car (ST205) ’95 (Purchasable at ‘Legend Cars’ from 15 December)



The Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo will be purchasable at ‘Brand Central’ from 23 December. Players who correctly answered the Day 4 question of the World Finals ‘Viewers Gift’ campaign will gain early access from 15 December.



Café



- The following two Extra Menus have been added:

・Extra Menu No. 14: ‘Collection: Straight-Six BMWs’ (Collector Level 37 and above);

・Extra Menu No. 15: ‘Collection: Bugatti’ (Collector Level 43 and above);



The new Menu Books and Extra Menus will appear after clearing Menu Book No. 39 (‘Championship: World GT Series’) and having watched the ending.



World Circuits



- The following new events have been added to ‘World Circuits’:

・Nürburgring

- European Clubman Cup 600

・Mount Panorama Racing Circuit

- American Clubman Cup 700

・Monza Circuit

- Hypercar Parade





Scapes



- The ‘Norway’ location has been added as featured Curations in Scapes.

Other Improvements and Adjustments

1. Multiplayer

- Fixed an issue wherein ‘Quitting the race might affect your ratings.’ would be incorrectly displayed when leaving a Lobby;

- Fixed an issue wherein repeatedly racing without leaving the room in Lobby would cause the game’s performance to drop.



2. Steering Controllers

- Fixed an issue wherein fitting the BMW M2 Competition ’18 with a ‘Fully Customisable Manual Transmission’ would cause the clutch pedal on steering controllers to stop responding.



3. Sound

- Fixed an issue wherein the sound of the player’s own engine would not play correctly.



4. Others

- Various other issues have been addressed.

