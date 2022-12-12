MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge in Fortnite Can Earn You Up to 1 Million USD, Begins December 17th

Epic Games and all-star YouTuber MrBeast partnered up for the latest season of Fortnite. However, thanks to the involvement of MrBeast, players can partake in their own crazy, survival, outlandish challenge to earn themselves some cash. Titled as MrBeat’s Extreme Survival Challenge, players can potentially become the winner and earn themselves 1 million USD!

You read that correctly; the MrBeast challenge can earn you up to 1 million USD. The challenge is set to open on December 17th from a select time of 12 pm ET- 3 pm ET. In this MrBeast-inspired experience, avoid hazards, collect coins, and survive extreme challenges to earn “Score.” Earn as much Score as you can before time runs out in the match. After the timer has been completed, the score of your best match will determine your placement alongside the community. The highest scorer will earn one million USD!

However, since the actual competition will only be one day for a 3-hour window, Epic Games have decided to open up the island for the MrBeast Survival Challenge on December 13th; this is where players can get some practice in before the actual competition starts. Practice enough, and you might be placed at the top of the scoreboard come December 17th. However, if you don’t happen to win the money, the top 1000,000 winners will receive the golden Beast Brella Umbrella; check it out down below:

This is truly an epic experience for the Fortnite community and something you come to expect when you see MrBeast’s name pop up. Until the actual competition starts, get to practicing!

In related news, Epic Games recently released their latest season for the epic battle royale title Fortnite. In doing so, the community has received a huge update, including implementing Unreal Engine 5. The new set of graphics for Fortnite is stunning, bringing the cartoony-like graphics to life in ways you can’t imagine. However, the graphics weren’t the only changes in the latest season, players also were treated with a couple of different gameplay mechanics such as vaulting, a new batch of skins to unlock through the battle pass, and much more. We here at gameranx covered all the highlights for the latest Fortnite season, so check them out right here!

Fortnite is available to pick up and play across multiple platforms, including the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch platform. Are you excited to try to earn some real-life cash from the Mr. Beast challenges? Let us know in the comments below!

