Hogwarts Legacy Showcase Confirmed December 14

Hogwarts Legacy is a highly anticipated video game for Harry Potter fans all around the world. We’ve been slowly getting more information about what players can expect. In fact, it wasn’t too long ago that we received a showcase that highlighted a few aspects of the game. Now today, the official Twitter account for Hogwarts Legacy has alerted followers that another brand-new showcase is confirmed to hit both YouTube and Twitch this week. Mark down your calendars for when we’ll get another dive into the world of Hogwarts Legacy.

The official Twitter account for Hogwarts Legacy has alerted followers that the game will have a showcase on December 14, 2022. More specifically, you’ll want to tune into either the official Hogwarts Legacy YouTube channel or the Avalanche Software Twitch account at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to view the stream. Just like the previous showcase, we’ll be joined by some of the dev team with community guest host Benjamin Snow as they further highlight new areas about the game. While we’ll have to wait for the showcase to hit, we do know a few aspects that the stream will highlight.

Tune in for a new look at broom flight and traversal, advanced combat, and an introduction to the Room of Requirement. The showcase will be hosted on https://t.co/t4mVCOZktQ and https://t.co/LDoBiUXZLx, with multilingual subtitle offerings on YouTube. — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) December 12, 2022

According to the official tweets, we can expect broom flight and traversal, advanced combat, and the introduction to the Room of Requirement. Again, there was another showcase earlier this year. We were given a look into combat, character customization, and a look into the school grounds of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. You can check out that stream in the video we have embedded down below. Since we got a look into the introduction of combat in Hogwarts Legacy, we’re interested in seeing what combat mechanics will be showcased in this upcoming stream.

Likewise, it was mentioned at the end of the last showcase that we would see what lies beyond the school grounds of Hogwarts. That might be a tease in this showcase, but again we’ll have to wait and see just what the development team over at Avalanche Software has planned for us. Meanwhile, we don’t have that long of a wait before we’re able to dive into Hogwarts Legacy.

Currently, Hogwarts Legacy is set to launch on February 10, 2023. Once the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Additionally, we know the game will land on the Nintendo Switch at some point later on.

Source