Call of Duty To Feature Anthology Series Highlighting Character Origin Stories?

There is always plenty of hype built up around Call of Duty. The franchise is also a hot topic for the recent Activision Blizzard acquisition attempt with Microsoft. However, a new rumor is circulating online suggesting we might get a new series from the Call of Duty franchise. If this rumor proves to be accurate, an anthology series will be coming out featuring shorter episodic experiences. You can think of this as The Dark Pictures Anthology, where we’ll get more straightforward video game campaigns. But rather than telling a new unique horror storyline, these video games will highlight specific characters.

The Call of Duty franchise has several iconic characters. Some of which have been featured in multiple games. But if you want to see a bit more backstory on these characters, you might be in luck. As reported by WhatIfGaming, the rumor suggests that the first character we’ll see highlighted is Simon Riley, better known as Ghost. This would provide some origin history to the character for you to progress through.

Again, this is just a rumor, but the report states that the Ghost origin campaign is already underway at Infinity Ward. Starting this series of shorter game campaigns with Ghost might be a perfect start. There is a massive fan base behind the character, and getting more of a background on Simon Riley would likely be a worthwhile purchase. While more players are picking up these Call of Duty games for online competitive multiplayer, it would be interesting to see just how many would like to dive into shorter narrative campaigns if it’s based around already established characters.

Unfortunately, we don’t know just what other characters the development studio might focus on. We don’t even know just how many campaigns will be developed to highlight these characters. Regardless, we’ll have to continue waiting for the official announcement alerting fans that a Simon Ghost Riley video game campaign is coming out. Perhaps when the official announcement is made, we’ll get more details about this sort of anthology setup. If it follows the same pattern as The Dark Pictures Anthology, it could be that we’ll get a new campaign focusing on character origin stories yearly. But that’s purely speculative on my part.

For now, the current focus around Call of Duty is the latest Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 release. This new battle royale title is available to download and play for free on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source