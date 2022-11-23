CMA Publishes Sony’s Arguments On Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard Purchase

It’s a constant flow of arguments flooding the internet between Sony and Microsoft. Microsoft’s been seeking the purchase of Activision Blizzard, which is nothing new. However, since then, Sony has been looking to keep this deal from happening. There’s bickering between the two, mainly over Call of Duty. This massive FPS franchise has been available across multiple platforms for several console generations. But, the fear from Sony is that this IP will soon become a Microsoft exclusive only.

The fight is ongoing, and right now, investigations are still in the works. We’re unsure if Microsoft will get the green light to make the acquisition a reality. However, the fight continues with the CMA publishing the documented argument from both sides. You can read the full arguments on the official UK government website. Just be aware that this spans over a hundred pages when you examine both Microsoft and Sony’s arguments. Regardless, if the fight is over Call of Duty, Microsoft has previously stated that they would be comfortable with the game IP remaining on PlayStation for longer.

Meanwhile, Sony has expressed that Call of Duty is just too massive of an IP. According to Sony’s arguments, losing access to the game IP would hurt the company significantly. Of course, Microsoft begs to differ that losing one IP wouldn’t kill the PlayStation brand, and instead, it would further allow for more competition. But when you look at something like Battlefield, Sony pointed out that the line of Call of Duty games within August 2021 surpassed more than 400 million units sold, whereas Battlefield sold under 90 million copies. So the arguments will continue as we wait and see whether this acquisition will go as Microsoft planned.

We’ll undoubtedly continue to hear more from both sides on the matter and likely will see comments after the decision is made. It’s entirely possible that even if Microsoft purchases Activision Blizzard, there’s a chance we’ll see Call of Duty launch several titles on PlayStation consoles if they strike up a deal to see the IP continue on for a duration of time. Although, at the same time when Microsoft acquired Bethesda, their big anticipated Starfield title release instantly became an upcoming exclusive to both the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

While we wait for the official judgment on this acquisition request, what are your thoughts? Do you believe losing out on Call of Duty would mean the end of PlayStation or perhaps instantly put Microsoft on top of the competition?

