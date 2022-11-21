Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Doing Big Numbers In The UK

No matter how good or potentially bad Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were going to be upon its launch, the sales numbers were what everyone was looking at. While it’s not the first mainline title on the Switch, the last several Switch games in the line have done very well. That includes Pokemon Legends Arceus doing incredibly well just months after Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl did record numbers for a remake. So while the total numbers for Gen 9’s launch haven’t been given yet, we know that it’s off to a solid start in the UK.

A reliable insider was the one to drop this news and give insight into the success of the two new titles. For example, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the “biggest physical launch” for the UK in 2022. Notice how they don’t say “for the Switch.” Instead, they say “biggest physical launch.” That would imply it had a more significant physical launch than many games that came out that we know sold many millions.

In terms of the franchise, it’s the second-biggest launch at present, but that can change with the digital sales. However, we can also say that it did significantly better than the three mainline Pokemon titles that preceded Gen 9:

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet achieved the biggest physical launch of the year in the UK.



Second biggest Pokémon launch ever, only second to Sun/Moon (might actually be #1 with Digital)



36% bigger than Sword/Shield

70% bigger than Diamond/Pearl remakes

56% bigger than Legends: Arceus pic.twitter.com/2dynNBSpT0 — Stealth (@Stealth40k) November 21, 2022

We already know that the games had the biggest pre-orders in franchise history. So when you add that to the UK numbers and figure out how the US and Japan are likely to do even better than them, you get a feeling that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will break records for the franchise.

We won’t guess how much, but we likely won’t be surprised by how high the real number is. This also shows that despite all the issues, people wanted to get the games and try them out for themselves.

Recall that both critics and gamers have been experiencing tons of glitches, bugs, and framerate issues. Some even made threads highlighting all the problems the games have. But, to combat this, most people agree that once you get past those issues, the gameplay loop and open-world aesthetic make the world of Pokemon feel more alive than ever before.

While The Pokemon Company is getting the flak for the “incomplete” nature of the game, they will revel in the sales figures once they become fully known. However, what they do after that is anyone’s guess at this point. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.

