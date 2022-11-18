Company Of Heroes 3 Receives Rating For Consoles

Real time strategy game Company of Heroes 3 has received a rating for video game consoles in Taiwan.

Company of Heroes 3 has not yet been announced for consoles, so this disclosure makes it clear that Sega will be bringing the game to other platforms than the PC. Specifically, it is slated for release on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.

In an odd coincidence, Company of Heroes 3 was originally announced to release on November 17, 2022 for Steam. Last month, they confirmed the delay for the game’s release, citing the need for additional time to meet player expectations. Its Steam release is currently set for February 23, 2023.

The Company of Heroes franchise is a series of real-time strategy games that are themed around the different theaters of World War 2. The original Company of Heroes wasset during two key moments of the end of the war in Europe; the Normandy invasion, and the liberation of France. These were, of course, the battles waged by US forces.

Subsequently, Company of Heroes 2 was set in the Eastern European front and had you playing as the Soviet Red Army, in particular during their invasion of Germany. From Operation Barbossa to the final Battle in Berlin, you played through a significantly larger campaign than the original, based on a series of events that spanned a longer time frame.

For Company of Heroes 3, developer Relic Entertainment chose to combine two comparatively smaller parts of the war. Interestingly enough, they are also less known, but no less consequential than the more famous battles. The Allies’ invasion of Italy spans only two weeks, but of course represented a major victory for the Allies, and a significant step forward to its end.

More importantly, Relic is connecting this with the North African theatre, with battles waged across Libya, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia. This was a series of battles waged across nearly three years, and the Allies success in this campaign led directly to their successful invasion of Italy.

Relic cited their interest in both the Mediterranean and Italian settings for how those battlegrounds could define novel and interesting gameplay elements for Company of Heroes’ gameplay systems.

That Company of Heroes is coming to consoles at all is something of a revelation. While most gamers’ memories of RTS games ported to PC might be something as archaic as StarCraft 64, there seems to be a broader interest for the genre to be brought over to consoles. Last month Microsoft themselves revealed they would bring Age of Empires 2 and Age of Empires 4 to their Xbox Series consoles as well. It seems consoles are the future of PC game genres.

Source: Gematsu