PlayStation VR2 Games Are Now Officially Available To Preorder

The next generation of PlayStation VR headsets went live today for preorder. Now, there is a process to even preorder a headset. Sony allowed consumers to register for an invite to secure a preorder for the PlayStation VR2. That might be an obstacle some players will be dealing with right now, but if you managed to secure a unit already, there are still more preorders you can make use of. If you have a unit confirmed for launch, then you’ll want some games to start enjoying the latest virtual reality headset. Fortunately, Sony has opened up preorders for the PlayStation VR 2 video games.

As mentioned, there are a few games in which you can preorder a title without the need for any invites. But there is a limited supply of games you can preorder as well. Regardless, those who want some video games to use the hardware Sony’s PlayStation VR2 headset will offer might want to check out the current offerings. You can find the full coming soon page for the PlayStation VR2 selection of games right here. Below are the currently available titles you can preorder today.

PlayStation VR2 Game Preorders

Cities: VR – Enhanced Edition

Cosmonious High

Demeo

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition

Tentacular

The Light Brigade

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 Retribution

Those are just the current offerings right now. We know more games, including a Horizon exclusive, are in the works. If you don’t recall, we’re going to get a brand new title within the franchise called Horizon Call of the Mountain. Unfortunately, we don’t have the release date for that game quite yet, but when it drops, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation VR2 exclusively. Meanwhile, those who are waiting on the PlayStation VR2 to even launch will have a few months to go through.

We won’t see the PlayStation VR2 hit store shelves for the holiday season. Instead, Sony is looking to launch the headset on February 22, 2023. This time around, we can expect OLED panels with 4K display resolution, 3D audio, and eye tracking to display full detail wherever the player is looking at. But, of course, this means that the peripheral vision of the player won’t see the display in fully rendered detail. This might allow for a better immersive experience, but we’ll have to wait until the headset drops to get player’s reactions.

