Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy to Release on Mobiles in March 2023

One year after its original release, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy is reportedly soon coming to mobile devices. According to leaker Shaun Weber, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy will be released for iOS and Android in early March 2023.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy is a compilation of three games: Grand Theft Auto III (2001), Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (2002), and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004). These games were remastered for current-gen consoles, receiving gameplay upgrades and graphic enhancements. The trilogy featured several assets from the latest release in the series, Grand Theft Auto V, such as improved weathering and lighting effects.

Despite these enhanced visuals, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy received poor reviews upon its launch. It was one of the lowest-scoring games of 2021, alongside eFootball and Battlefield 2042. Various technical issues and flaws plagued the game at its release, resulting in a review bombing on Metacritic. Rockstar apologized for this shaky launch and promised to fix the biggest issues through updates.

Following the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy on consoles, Rockstar announced that the game would be coming to iOS and Android devices in the first half of 2022. However, this release window kept on being postponed, with no sight of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy on mobiles this year. Last May, Rockstar stated that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy would come out before the end of the current fiscal year, which concludes on March 31, 2023.

Recent leaks by Shaun Weber confirm this release window for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy on mobiles. The game would reportedly come out in early March 2023, alongside a significant update with fixes and performance optimizations on all other platforms. This update will improve the overall user experience but won’t bring any new content to the game.

As Grand Theft Auto VI is still years away from release, this remaster of major titles in the GTA series is an opportunity for players to rediscover Vice City and San Andreas. The biggest flaws of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy have been fixed, with a better user experience than upon the game’s launch. The mobile ports of this game will bring hours of gameplay filled with robberies, gang warfare, drug trafficking, corruption, and breaks to the strip club.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy is already available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows. The game would reportedly be available on iOS and Android devices in March 2023.

Source