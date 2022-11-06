Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals Gimmighoul

You might remember that yesterday there was a particular “teaser” going around that highlighted a treasure chest. Then, it was revealed that in Pokemon Go, an unidentified Pokemon was running around and following people who had collected a certain kind of coin. So naturally, many thought this was proof of an impending announcement for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. They were right because today, a boatload of trailers and information came out about the newest Pokemon in Gimmighoul. This particular Pokemon will have two forms, but the intent is the same: it’s a Pokemon that likes coins and is willing to do a lot to get them.

As you’ll see in the reveal trailer below, Gimmighoul is a ghost-type Pokemon who really loves coins. You’ll be able to find this Pokemon in two different ways as you roam around the Paldea Region. The first is via its Chest Form. In that form, the Pokemon will appear like a chest you’d open to get an item, but instead, you’ll get a Pokemon battle. Apparently, Gimmighoul will use its ghost-type abilities on unsuspecting trainers to bring it more coins.

Then, there’s its Roaming Form, where it ditches the chest but keeps a single coin on its back to keep its “treasure.” You’ll also notice that it has a set of dowsing rods on its head. That’s no doubt about finding more coins. That being said, in the Roaming Form, it’s very skittish, and trainers have difficulty trying to catch one when it appears.

Gimmighoul has a second form called Roaming Form Gimmighoul! It doesn’t hide in treasure chests, but it’s small and carries a coin on its back.



A special trailer was released to connect the two games further that “revealed” the forms of Gimmighoul. In it, Mr. Jacq from the upcoming titles and Professor Willow from the mobile game talk about Gimmighoul and reveal the “fairy tale” about its ability to possess people and get them to bring it coins. What’s more, it seems to indicate that there could be an evolution to Gimmighoul if you bring it enough coins. Only time will tell on that one.

Mr. Jacq and Professor Willow discuss what they know about the newly discovered Pokémon, Gimmighoul. 🪙



We’ve been getting a lot of new Pokemon reveals over the last few weeks. The Pokemon Company unveiled Graeyard not too long ago, and some leaks indicated that even more Pokemon would be revealed soon enough. However, Gimmighoul wasn’t one of the ones that were teased.

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet set to arrive on Nintendo Switch on November 18th, we wouldn’t be surprised if another set of reveals like this were incoming.

