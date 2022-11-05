The Pokemon Company Teases Something With New Website

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that The Pokemon Company seems to be teasing something, not no one is exactly sure what it is they’re teasing. Earlier this morning, on Twitter, they made a post that said: “Observe the Chest” and gave a time at 8 AM with a website link. Then, if you were to go to that site, you’d find that the chest was opened and that there was a counter at the top left-hand corner that currently reads “39.” You also get two positions by which you observe the chest. At present, there is nothing within the chest, so that has raised all sorts of mysteries.

However, if you are playing Pokemon Go, you might have a clue as to what it all means. Because in the current Community Day event, there have been special golden PokeStops popping up, causing unique coins to pop out when they’re touched. The coins have a “????” marking on them. The significance of that is the website we mentioned was labeled “????” on Twitter. After collecting a certain amount of those coins, players revealed a new unknown Pokemon following them. It carries a coin on its back and apparently looks like an ant mixed with a dowsing rod.

Is it that we’re about to get another new reveal for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? It wouldn’t be the oddest thing the company has done to promote one of its games or reveal a new Pokemon. That might also explain what the chest website is. It could be that this new Pokemon was one that found the coin in the chest was a treasure that the Pokemon stole so that it could have that coin.

Obviously, we’re speculating a little bit here, but we’re not alone in wondering what is going on because the timing of all of this is a bit suspect. However, we’re less than two weeks away from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and we’ve still only had a select amount of Pokemon revealed for it. So getting a menagerie of new announcements like this before the launch of the Nintendo Switch games wouldn’t be out of the ordinary.

Hopefully, we will get some context soon because this mystery is maddening players overall. Thankfully, we won’t have long to wait until Gen 9 shows up, and we’ll have all the answers we want. Or at least, that’s the desire. Be on the lookout for confirmation from the dev team throughout the weekend!

