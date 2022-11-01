New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaks Tease New Pokemon

One of the sad things about every generation of Pokemon is that someone comes out to ruin things for the rest of us. What do we mean by that? Well, The Pokemon Company works very hard to make every generation memorable and their worlds just as unique. They want players to have fun, but it’s also a question of surprises. They want players not to know what’s coming and then be surprised by things when they happen right in front of them. So with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet coming out in a few weeks, the team doesn’t want any leaks to occur. Yet, they keep happening.

Case in point, a new leak came out today on Twitter from someone who has been very accurate about their predictions in the past. Their posts were eventually taken down, but someone got a screenshot and posted it on Twitter. Just so you know, the leaks themselves don’t show pictures of actual Pokemon, but they do hint at what we might be getting:

Since the secret is out there for anyone who missed Khu did a few exclusive tweets in my twitter community last night for some reason. Thanks to R/Pokeleaks for the screenshot. pic.twitter.com/WRddEX9fkR — PearlEnthusiast (@palkiaorigin) October 31, 2022

So, according to the leaker, we’ll be getting a dog Pokemon, a mouse Pokemon, and a worm Pokemon. There are more details about them in the post, but we’ll let you read them if you don’t want us to describe the leaks further.

One interesting thing is the “dark dog” description because, as you know by now, we’ve already had two different dog Pokemon revealed for the Paldea region. First, we have Fidough and then the recently announced Graeyard. The latter is a dog that can suck your life force, something many Pokemon fans have been talking about. The fact that we’re possibly getting a different dog to make it a triplet of canines is curious. Then again, we’ve seen regions do all sorts of things with Pokemon, so who are we to judge?

The mouse Pokemon isn’t that hard of a reach because each region tries to pay reference to Pikachu in some format or make their own mouse-type creature that might be unique to use. Finally, the worm Pokemon is interesting because it’s a “segmented worm,” which could be a striking visual when revealed. But to be clear, these are leaks, and they could be inaccurate.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have already unveiled some exciting Pokemon, and fans are eager to see more of them, but not in this way. While some will be fine with the leaks, fans should also think about the feelings of the dev team here. As noted, they make the games so you can be surprised by what is in them. So if you see any further leaks, especially ones that reveal images of the Pokemon themselves, please report it and don’t spread it around until the game’s release on the 18th.

