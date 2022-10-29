Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mini-Trailer Highlights Legendary Rides

At the time of this writing, we’re less than three weeks from the arrival of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on the Nintendo Switch. The titles arrive on November 18th, and fans are getting very excited. To the extent that projections for the 9th generation of the series are already quite high sales-wise. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. The Pokemon Company has been doing its best to promote the games uniquely. They’ve slowly been showing off the next generation of Pokemon and detailing all you can do within the game. The latest in a string of “Your World, Your Way’ mini-trailers came out yesterday and focused on the legendary Pokemon you will meet.

Miraidon and Koraidon are the two main legendary Pokemon of the titles. They’re the ones on the box art, and they’ve been used to promote the games heavily. While it has yet to be confirmed outright, it’s heavily implied that you will meet these two in their respective games early on your Pokemon journey. That would be a massive twist on the formula, as typically, you don’t meet the legendary Pokemon until the end of the game. Often, they’re the focus of the game’s villains; thus, you have to battle the Pokemon to save the world.

As the mini-trailer showcases, that will be different here based on what we’re seeing. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet apparently want you to get them early so you can use them to roam around the Paldea Region. The trailer showcases how the two can climb up rock faces, race across the land, swim on the water, and glide through the air to get you wherever you need to go.

They may be doing this because they want to emphasize just how open the open world is within the titles. The Pokemon series only lightly touched open-world gameplay through Pokemon Legends Arceus earlier this year. But these titles will expand that concept to new heights within the franchise. Having Miraidon and Koraidon help you with that is a nice twist on the formula of “Ride Pokemon,” because why wouldn’t you ride a legendary beast if you had the chance? Exactly.

One thing that the new games haven’t been teasing is what other legendary Pokemon we might meet within the titles. Traditionally, a set of other legends supports the main legendary Pokemon—famous ones being the legendary birds, the dogs, the spirits, the island guardians, etc. Unfortunately, we haven’t gotten any teases on what those could be in Paldea, but perhaps that is by design.

We know that more teases like these will happen leading up to the game’s launch next month. So be on the lookout for more insights about what you can expect.

