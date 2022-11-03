Signalis: How To Unlock All 4 Endings | Requirements & Secret Key Locations

Earning your ending isn’t easy in Signalis. This indie horror game is patterned after classic Playstation survival-horror games like Silent Hill — and earning your ending might be the most Silent Hill part of the game. Depending on how you act in-game, you’ll get one of three endings. To get the fourth ending, you’ll need to collect three hidden keys. None of the endings are really “best” and they’re all open to your own interpretation. We won’t spoil the endings here, but we will explain the basics of unlocking each one. This is a low-spoilers guide.

Signalis is available now on Xbox Game Pass. Unfortunately, you won’t find a UFO Ending or a Dog Ending in this one.

How To Unlock All 4 Endings

There are four endings in Signalis — three of these endings are calculated by your actions as you play. There are multiple factors that contribute to your ending — how long it takes for you to heal, how many enemies you kill, how much time you spend talking to NPCs, and more.

Promise Ending : Die often, take lots of damage, take it slow and kill lots of enemies. To earn this ending, kill as many enemies as possible. Play slowly. The longer it takes for you to play, the better. Don’t heat immediately after taking damage. Continue to play for long period with low health. Absorb as much damage as possible. Don’t talk to NPCs and leave safe areas / beach segments as quickly as possible. Die often to boss enemies — especially the final boss.

Leave Ending : Avoid killing, heal immediately, and talk to NPCs. This ending is essentially the opposite of “Promise” — try to only kill enemies you absolutely have to. If you take damage, heal immediately. Check all doors — even locked doors — and talk to NPCs often. Linger in the Penrose / Beach segments. Don’t rush out. Stick around for 10~ minutes to be safe.

Memory Ending : A difficult ending that requires playing fast, ignoring NPCs and avoiding enemies. Blaze through the game. Beat the game in 6~ hours or less. Avoid enemies and only kill monsters blocking your path. Try to avoid damage as much as possible. Don’t talk to NPCs unless you have to, and speed through the Penrose / Beach segments.

The fourth ending, the “Lily” ending has an extensive alternate set of requirements.

Lily Ending: Unlock the safe before fighting the final boss. Found right before the end of the game.

Unlocking the safe requires three keys.

How To Unlock The Lily Ending

The Lily Ending is a unique secret ending that requires three hidden keys — the keys are used to open a safe right before the final boss. Here’s where to find the three keys.

Key of Love: 2F Leng – In the Isolation Room, check a cage to the bottom right with your radio frequency set to 096.000.

Key of Eternity: 8F Leng – Past the dark room that requires the flashlight, you’ll enter a room with two beds and paintings on the walls. Check the shelf between the beds with your radio frequency set to 065.000.

Key of Sacrifice: Rotfort – In the Itou Store Backroom, search the boxes with your radio frequency set to 240.000.

Take all three keys in your inventory and solve the final puzzle in Rotfort. Crawl through the passage and you’ll find the locked safe ahead — then you can use the three keys to earn an alternate special ending.