10 Incredible Alternate Video Game Endings You Probably Didn’t Know About

It’s nothing new to see video games release into the market with multiple endings. This gives gamers some replay value and developers receive a bit more longevity for their video games that they worked on. While some titles are linear with clear-cut choices to reach a specific ending, others are very complex with players needing to complete very specific tasks. However, there are video game titles that hide some endings within the campaign. In this article, we go over some video game titles that have hidden or alternate endings you might not have known about and you may find some games being available to complete within the first fifteen minutes. We will continue to update this article with great video game titles you may not have known about. Likewise, this list is not ranked in any particular order.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

#10 Far Cry 4 Wait For Pagan Min

The Far Cry franchise tends to feature a quite lunatic style antagonist to fight against. For instance, Far Cry 4 featured Pagan Min, a tyrannical leader that has a strong control over the fictional Himalayan country called Kyrat. Players take the role of Ajay Ghale, a young man who finds himself back in his home country of Kyrat in order to spread the ashes of his deceased mother. Early into the game, you’re brought face-to-face with Pagan Min where you’re invited over for dinner.

It’s within this point that Pagan Min steps out of the room and leaves Ajay alone. Most players would take this opportunity to leave the room and escape. However, if you wait for a little over ten minutes, Pagan returns and reveals just how you two are connected following with spreading your mother’s ashes. This ends with a helicopter ride where the game fades to an end and credits start to display.

#9 Firewatch Opt To Stay Ending

Firewatch is a fantastic little indie game that is part walking simulator and part adventure title. Players take the role of a new fire lookout named Henry while the game setting takes place in the late 1980s, Wyoming. This narrative journey doesn’t take very long to complete, but chances are, you’ll end up exploring the environment a bit before completing the various objectives that come up. Regardless, the actual game is based around Henry and the reason behind his new found job being a fire lookout.

Being set in the 1980s, this is a lonely job where Henry’s only contact is a woman named Delilah who is another fire lookout nearby. Speaking purely from the use of a walkie-talkie, Henry’s past is uncovered along with some oddities that occur within the forest. Towards the end of the game, Henry is on a run to reach an escape helicopter with the fire spreading across the land. If players decide to look at the environment one last time, the helicopter will have no choice but to leave you, which means Henry is left to die in the fire.

#8 Batman: Arkham City Catwoman Ending

The Batman Arkham series has been well received over the years. We’re going to dive into Batman: Arkham City, the second game to release after the initial Batman: Arkham Asylum. In the game, there is a DLC which puts players into the role of Catwoman and its during this DLC that you’ll find yourself in a heist. During your thievery, Dr. Hugo Strange captures Batman and traps him within debris and its ideal for gamers to drop the jewels and lend a hand to rescue our favorite Dark Knight. With that said, this is a choice so you can end the game early by fleeing the scene with the jewels leaving Batman in peril.

#7 Silent Hill Series UFO Endings

Silent Hill is a well-known and beloved video game franchise. This is a survival horror series where players are often left in a town called Silent Hill which forces them to fight off demonic and supernatural beasts all while unfolding a deep narrative. There are a number of video game installments available to enjoy today and nearly all of them have several different endings to unlock. These endings can be difficult to get without seeking help as you will have to complete very specific objectives or acquire particular items. However, one of the more interesting endings that were hidden away on most video games is the UFO endings which essentially wraps up the game early and ends with usually being taken by an alien race or killed. There’s also even a dog ending in Silent Hill 2 where the whole narrative was being controlled by a common house pet.

#6 Cave Story Good Ending

There are some video games that have endings which are complex to unlock. In order to obtain the Good ending, players are left to do a wide range of very specific things such as leaving Professor Booster after he falls in plain view, obtaining an upgraded jetpack, locate an item known as the Tow Rope, fighting off a boss, going through previously locked doors, so on and so forth. This is a wide list of items and you will need to follow it closely but it’s likely an ending that took some gamers a bit of time to uncover just to receive the better ending.