Blue Archive Delays Latest Update Due to Halloween Stampede

Mobile game developer Nexon has announced that their latest update for Blue Archive will be delayed in the wake of the tragic Halloween stampede in South Korea. For those unaware, in South Korea over a hundred individuals lost their lives in a human stampede during a Halloween event in the Itaewon district of Seoul.

In recent months, Blue Archive has been playing catchup with its Global and Korean servers. The game originally released in Japan back in February of 2021 meanwhile the Global and Korean servers launched in November. Nexon had planned a new update for November 1 in anticipation of the game’s one year anniversary. Today it was announced that the update won’t take place until November 8 instead.

Please be informed that the previously announced maintnenance on 11/1 (Tue) has been postponed until next week, in light of the tragic incident that had resulted in the loss of many lives in South Korea last weekend. New Maintenance Schedule: 11/8 (Tue) 02:00 ~ 08:00 (UTC) This maintenance will take place to extend the duration of certain in-game content. Our sincere condolences to those who had been affected by the tragedy, and we ask for your kind understanding in this matter. Please stay tuned for a separate notice describing the maintenance details. Nexon

Nexon recently hosted a livestream event celebrating the game’s one year anniversary for most regions. It’s unclear how the update delay will affect the other anniversary goodies and events such as time-limited bonuses on rewards for certain activities. It’s also unclear if this will result in a delay of the banner characters who are set to swap out after the current event is over.

At the time of writing, there’s no triple rewards for any in-game activities. The anniversary event was supposed to kick off on October 31 with triple rewards from Lessons and Scrimmages. It’s possible that the entire prepared event calendar could be pushed back by an entire week. This also means the new characters set to be introduced on November 1 as part of the new main story would also be delayed.

Triple Rewards Campaign will start from 11/1(Tue) to celebrate Blue Archive's 1st Anniversary!

As previously mentioned, Blue Archive is trying to catch the international servers up to the Japanese servers which have over half a year of content ahead of the rest of the world. To achieve that goal, Nexon has been rapidly releasing events which typically have a brief break in-between them. Most recently they released the Valentine Patrol event, which immediately led into a re-release of an earlier event, followed by “The Clumsy Sister and the Magician of the Old Library“, and most recently a rerun of A Revolutionary Ivan Kupala. All of these events introduced new characters (yes, even the rereleases) and came out one after another.

