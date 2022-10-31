Killer Klowns from Outer Space Trailer Compares Movie vs. Game

A new trailer has released for the upcoming game Killer Klowns from Outer Space. This new trailer compares the aesthetics and locations as they appear in the original 1988 film with how they’ll appear in game. Other comparisons include creatures and “Klown” powers that appear in both the game and movie.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game was announced earlier this year during Gamescom Opening Night Live with publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment at the helm. The game is being worked on by Teravision games, a developer based in Colombia whose past work includes the appropriately campy Captain Toonhead vs. The Punks from Outer Space; which almost sounds like it could be based off of an 80s film too.

In a recent blogpost, the team behind the game goes into detail about how they plan on remaining as true as they can to the original movie. This post includes an exclusive trailer given to IGN which does side-by-side shots of the scenery and characters. You can find the comparison trailer below.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is an upcoming asymmetrical, competitive, horror game similar to genre staples like Dead By Daylight or Video Horror Society. Players will be dropped into a sprawling map in a 3v7 competition to complete objectives as either humans or the Killer Klowns.

The developers are taking steps to ensure that the similarities to the movie are more than just skin deep. Throughout the course of the movie the Klowns engage in no small amount of silliness and tomfoolery, and players aiming for efficiency or becoming slaves to the meta could make things stale. To that end “gameplay rewards will encourage you to behave like you’re in the movie” according to Jenesee Grey from Good Shepherd Entertainment.

For those unfamiliar with what exactly to expect, in the original Killer Klowns from Outerspace, a spaceship carrying spacefaring clowns that consume the bodily fluids of humans lands in the town of Crescent Cove. The “klowns” are deformed and disfigured creatures whose aesthetics and gadgets invoke the imagery of a 20th century circus. Popcorn seeds that grow into monsters, wrapping their victims up in cotton candy cocoons, nothing is sacred in the klowns’ hunt for blood.

Players can expect Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game to launch on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms in 2023.

