Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game Coming In 2023

Fans of the cult classic Killer Klowns from Outer Space movie from 1988 will be delighted to know that the Klowns are making a komeback (sorry). Last night’s Gamescom Opening Night Live threw up a ton of cool new game reveals, one of which was most definitely Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game. As a humourous but still frightening take on the iconic horror comedy film, developer Teravision Games is taking a step into the multiplayer horror genre with this new title.

The Killer Klowns will head to Earth in order to do battle with the residents of the small town of Crescent Cove. The action echoes the central storyline of the iconic 80’s fright-fest, in which the Klowns terrorise the town’s neighbourhoods with plenty of murderous, blood-drinking action. Depending on your stance on clowns, this is all either horrifying or bizarrely funny, so the action in the game should appeal to players on both sides of the “are clowns scary?” debate.

For the record, they’re scary. Anyway, check out the upcoming three-versus-seven asymmetrical horror action in the newly-released announcement trailer.

Players will need to work together in this multiplayer action, either as the titular Klowns or the rebellious residents of Crescent Cove who’ll need to evade their attacks and/or fight them off. By making use of the game’s hide-and-seek style mechanics, players taking on the roles of the humans may be able to withstand the silly but scary onslaught from the Klowns.

Players stepping into the oversized shoes of the Klowns will get to hunt and harvest their prey with a number of outlandish and wacky weaponry. These include such wonders as the balloon animal dog that can be used to sniff out opponents and a cotton candy C4 launcher, to name a few. Jumbo, Shorty, Chubby, Spikey and Rudy, aka the Klowns, all have specific combat purposes and weapons, which look pretty fun to get to grips with. You can check out their full box of tricks over at the game’s official website, where you can also sign up for its upcoming beta.

The game will also make use of randomly generated, ever-changing maps to ensure that the action never grows stale and that players will need to think strategically to hunt down their targets or survive the night. The game has been designed to playfully induce panic, which is something that’ll certainly appeal to some gamers rather than others. Either way, the Killer Klowns look made-up and ready to bring the fun and games down to Earth when they land early next year.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is expected to release early in 2023, although no specific date has been given yet for a release window. We do know that it’ll be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

