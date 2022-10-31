The Penguin Spinoff Series Gets Female Lead Cast

When The Batman came to theaters earlier this year, many were curious how it would play into the enormous scope of DC Comics films. Unfortunately, that question hasn’t been answered quite yet. Thanks to Warner Bros Discovery, there has been a significant swing in who is running things. However, even with these changes, the initial plans from Director Matt Reeves to spin out a bunch of series set in this version of Gotham City are going forward. Or at least going forward for now. The one that we might see come out the soonest is The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell.

In the film, Farrell played Penguin so well that he was hailed as one of the standpoints of the movie. Not the least was his dedication to the role, voice, and look. Most people didn’t even recognize him as Penguin in the film until they were told that it was Farrell. Plot-wise, Oswald Cobblepot had a big hand in helping Carmine Falcone take over Gotham City and keep power. Then, at the end, when Carmine was killed, Penguin was seen overlooking the newly flooded Gotham, and Batman narrated that there would be those seeking to take control.

That appears to be the focus of the miniseries, as a new casting has revealed key details of the spinoff. Cristin Milioti, who you might know from Made For Love or The Resort, has been cast In The Penguin series as Sofia Falcone. According to the report, Sofia is Carmine’s daughter and will fight with Penguin for the right to control Gotham’s underworld.

If that sounds familiar, it should. Because in the series called Gotham, which ran for five seasons, a very similar plotline unfolded between Sofia and Oswald. However, in that show, Sofia willingly killed her father and framed Penguin for it so he would lose some of his key supporters, and she would take over. Dr. Leslie Thompkins eventually took her out. Oswald survived, though, and became the classic Batman villain everyone knows.

This revelation is the first major piece of casting news about the show since its announcement. We’ve gotten teases of the people behind the camera but not in front of it. That has raised many questions about who else from The Batman might appear or whether they’ll focus on new characters like Sofia Falcone.

It also should be noted that this isn’t the only spinoff series in the works. For example, one about the GCPD may or may not happen. Additionally, one about Arkham Asylum might be coming out. As for the sequel to the movie, that won’t be coming out for a few years, according to the latest rumors.

That might make these spinoffs more vital as they’ll build up to the sequel.

Source: Deadline