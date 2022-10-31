The Rock Celebrates Black Adam Winning 2nd Weekend At The Box Office

The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe has changed, and it’s been that way for over a week now. Black Adam came to theaters about ten days ago, and it’s been putting up impressive numbers despite getting serious hate from critics. The fans don’t share that view, as they loved the film and turned out in great numbers to see it. So much so that the film won the box office two weekends in a row. Many would expect that feat from a superhero movie, but nothing is guaranteed given everything that has happened this year, with significant drop-offs in revenue for superhero films.

Yet, Black Adam reached the #1 spot in the world for the second weekend running, and its star in The Rock was more than happy to talk about that on Twitter. He thanked everyone who helped make this film happen and promised more would be coming in the “new era”:

Thank you everyone! 🙏🏾🥂#BlackAdam #1 movie in the world for the second weekend in a row.

Strong numbers considering Teth Adam was a little known DC character (to the masses) as well as Justice Society. All 5 superheroes never existed on the big screen until now. #NewEra https://t.co/2Quty78rRZ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 31, 2022

He wasn’t wrong about what he said in the tweet about Teth Adam being a “little-known” character outside of comics. The anti-hero has been a fixture in other DC Comics media, but he’s never been a proper focus outside of very particular features. For example, an animated movie put Shazam and Superman against Black Adam. He was also in the Injustice series as one of the playable fighters. In addition, he had appearances in other animated series like Batman: The Brave and the Bold. In terms of live-action, The Rock is the only man to portray him, and most agree he did really well in the role.

As for the JSA, that’s a bit trickier. The Rock said they hadn’t been portrayed on the big screen before, which is accurate. However, many members of the JSA have been seen in live-action before, thanks to series like Smallville, Legends of Tomorrow, and Stargirl. Furthermore, many fans know all about Hawkman and Dr. Fate thanks to animated series like Justice League and Young Justice. That’s why there was such anticipation around their roles and their portrayals by Aldis Hodge and Pierce Brosnan, respectively.

The movie has already crossed multiple major milestones regarding box office revenue. As one Twitter post noted, it’s crossed $100 million domestically and passed $250 million in total movie grossed:

#BlackAdam box office update:



$111.1M Domestic

$139M International



Global total: $250.1M 🌎💵 pic.twitter.com/zqTVFsmFOg — Black Adam News (@blackadamnews) October 30, 2022

That’s not too bad for The Rock’s superhero debut. But, of course, many hope the film will get a sequel, which goes double for The Rock. He has been championing this film for years and wants nothing more than to expand the story of Teth Adam beyond what his origin story did. Plus, the mid-credits scene for the movie highlighted a potential matchup in the future with Black Adam vs. Superman.

Also, there has been a shift in power in who runs the DC Comics films, which could lead to many big things in the future.

Source: Twitter