James Gunn Hired To Help Co-Run Newly Formed DC Studios

For a long time now, fans of the DCEU have been asking, nay, begging for the heads of the former Warner Bros studio to get their act together and start making the universe what they promised at the beginning. If you recall, after the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and after the end of Christopher Nolan’s run with Batman, they decided to make their own interconnected universe. They hired Zack Snyder to helm it, and at the start, it was good. But then, after critics didn’t like Snyder’s “version” of things, WB panicked and started changing everything. It all spiraled to the point where WB announced projects left and right without any apparent reference about whether they were in the DCEU. Now, someone is coming to save the DC Comics universe, and his name is James Gunn.

Yesterday, it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be heads of a new division of the recently formed Warner Bros Discovery titled DC Studios. The two will start running the studio on November 1st and have been signed to a four-year deal. They’ll be the heads of DC Comics properties in terms of movies, TV shows, and animated series. That’s good, as fans have desires for all three properties.

As diehard fans know, James Gunn has already proven himself as a maker of superhero properties. First, he rose to superstardom thanks to the Guardians of the Galaxy films. A team that he took from niche status to worldwide popularity. Then, after he was wrongfully terminated from Marvel Studios, he came to DC Comics to make The Suicide Squad, leading to him doing the beloved TV series Peacemaker. Gunn has been rumored to be doing more properties with DC Comics for some time, but now, he’s going to be running the whole show!

All this comes right off the heels of the Black Adam movie doing great at the box office and Henry Cavill saying he’s finally back as Superman in the DCEU, which will now be renamed the DC Universe. In addition, reports are already coming out that a Man of Steel sequel is in the works. Furthermore, scripts are already being submitted for the film, which will make fans very happy.

It should be noted that Gunn is a “fan’s director,” as he is a fan of comics himself. So it’ll be interesting to see what he does, and doesn’t, do. He obviously won’t film or write all the movies himself, but the possibility for him to pick and choose projects for himself is even greater now.

Oh, and it should be noted that some movies will be set outside the new DC Universe. That includes the already confirmed Joker 2 movie.

Not everything will happen overnight, but this is a big step in the right direction.

