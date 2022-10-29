A Paragon Revival Has Begun

Do you remember Paragon? There’s a good chance that most of you who read this don’t. Paragon was a short-lived free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game developed and published by Epic Games as a paid-for title in March of 2016, and then pivoting to the popular live-service payment model only months later in August 2016. Just more than two years after the game’s initial release, in April 2018, the game was shuttered by Epic and was quickly forgotten by the community as other MOBAs have come and gone over the subsequent years. Now, in what might be considered amongst the most surprising, left of field news of the year, it now appears that Paragon is coming back, with new leadership, and a new title in tow.

Introducing Paragon: The Overprime, a new take on the old title, that is now in development at a South Korean developer, Netmarble. If you’re thinking that this is the kind of news piece that we will be able to look upon one day and wonder, ‘what ever became of that Paragon: The Overprime reboot?’ you can arrest those concerns now, because the game is currently in open beta, spanning until November 21, 2022, so you’ve got the opportunity to check the game out in its reborn way right now. The game will be launching on Steam and the Epic Game Store whenever the full release of the game eventuates.

The listing for the game on the Epic Game Store outlines a few small details, many of which are the standard for games of Paragon: The Overprime‘s type. It will be a live service game and one that will feature additional heroes as the game continues post-launch. The listing says,

Paragon: The Overprime is a free team-based TPS Action MOBA. Choose one of the many powerful heroes with unique skills and work with your teammates to conquer the Prime battlefield. Speed across the battlefield with the heroes of Prime and feel the thrill of the action.

The listing for the game expands further on some of the game’s key pillars,

TPS Action MOBA, Paragon: The Overprime Paragon: The Overprime is an action TPS MOBA that anyone can play for free. Choose one of the heroes with original skills, destroy the enemy’s base, and claim it as your own. Experience the synesthetic actions from third-person view and the countless possible strategies from the synergy between heroes and in-game items. Each game you play will be an exciting new challenge. Dedicated Cinematics for Each Hero Each hero has come to Prime for their own reasons. Play the hero of your choice on the Prime battlefield. Upgrade your hero’s unique skills to improve your play and master the game in your own way. And don’t forget, Prime is always attracting more original heroes to the planet. Strategic Team Cooperation The tension on the planet is increasing. You can only rely on your teammates. Try out different sets by customizing various items to make your hero undefeatable. Cooperate with your teammates to discover new ingenious ways to fight. Unite, strategize, and lead your team to victory!

Paragon: The Overprime is currently listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on the Epic Game Store.

