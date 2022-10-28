Final Fantasy XV Sequel Shadowdrops Worldwide

A Final Fantasy XV sequel that isn’t Final Fantasy XV? Few would know about it, but it is indeed a reality, and no, we aren’t talking about Monsters Of The Deep, the VR fishing game spin-off, nor are we talking about the mobile title, A New Empire, nor is it even Justice Monsters Five, a game whose lifespan was about as brief as any game we’ve ever encountered. No, we’re talking about a new game from the A New Empire developers, also coming to mobile, titled Final Fantasy XV: War For Eos.

War For Eos had been in early access for testing, earlier in the year in some very specific regions like Indonesia and the Philippines, but all of a sudden the launch has gone global with Final Fantasy XV: War For Eos now available worldwide across both iOS and Android mobile platforms. The game is a strategy title that the game’s official description says is,

Final Fantasy XV: War for Eos is a strategy game that will take you on a long adventure. You will have a chance to build your dream kingdom, collect magical resources by traveling to other realms and reign your strong empire together with your friends. You will fight in a war with other cartels to defend your kingdom and your friends. But first, you should choose the right strategy to win the war, protect the Crystal and reign the Realm. With FFXV: War for Eos, you will feel like a hero of a movie and will be able to create your own scenario and plan the desired termination. There are no rules in this game; all is done by magic. Build a powerful Empire in the world of warfare with unified strategies and structures to win the wars. The content and features are brand-new and updated periodically, so more bonuses can be granted during the game. – Start creating your empire with a preferred character (Noctis, Cindy, etc.).

– Travel to other realms, collect resources, fortify your kingdom, and build a strong army.

– Strategize the epic wars to conquer the battles and take control over the Crystal.

– Create the ultimate Guild or join up with already-powerful forces

– Become a legend by taking control of the Crystal and ruling the Realm It is your time to make history! Your journey starts now in FFXV: War for Eos!

Despite the stealth-launch nature of the title, Square-Enix have rapidly swung into the marketing cycle for the game, with social media advertisements popping up across YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook at least. The game is live now across both iOS and Android mobile platforms, but if the publisher’s history of mobile titles is anything to go by, let’s end by stressing the importance of watching your wallet.

Source