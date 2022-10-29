Former Xbox Indie Exclusive Sable Is Coming To PlayStation Next Month

It has been a little over a year since the much anticipated Shedworks indie title, Sable, was launched in September 23, 2021 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The assumption from fans was that the game would eventually come to PlayStation consoles, and while the wait has been longer than many other recent Xbox indie timed exclusive titles, we now know that the game is in-fact coming to PS4, and PS5, and it’s just a month away.

Amidst a series of other indie developed titles being spotlighted via a PlayStation Blog ‘Indie Highlights’ piece for November 2022, it was nestled at the bottom of the post that Sable, the beloved 2021 title would be coming to the PlayStation family of consoles. The description, put together through a collaboration between both PlayStation, and the game’s publisher, Raw Fury, reads

In a gorgeous world of endless desert sands, towering sandstone pillars, and fantastical human architecture, a young woman sets out on the customary coming-of-age ritual quest of her tribe. Her mission is to find, acquire, and choose a mask that will determine her future path in life. You will find many strange places and people as you roam the lands on your glider. Discovering yourself involves interacting with others: listen to their stories, help them with their requests, and earn badges and masks as rewards. Sable’s vast, mysterious open world and at-your-own-pace gameplay make for a relaxing and thought-provoking adventure. And the fantastic soundtrack by the band Japanese Breakfast creates an atmosphere unlike anything else. At the end of the day, what mask will you wear?

Xbox had a fantastic indie showing in 2021, and even early 2022, being the console exclusive home for a number of huge titles including Acid Nerve’s Death’s Door, Beethoven & Dinosaur’s The Artful Escape, Witch Beam’s Unpacking, Neon Giant’s The Ascent, and even the more recent launch of Dicey’s Tunic. One by one though, these games have, after varying amounts of time, been making the jump across to the PlayStation platform, resulting in what is surely a fantastic second wave of interest for the developers, something Shedworks is likely to experience themselves beginning on November 29.

The announcement video includes some other key details for players new and old, as well as those specifically picking up the PS5 version.

– Explore at your own pace – no time pressure and no dangers

– Drive and design your own unique hoverbike through a handmade landscape

– Help the inhabitants of the world, discover mysterious places and uncover secrets

– Original soundtrack from Japanese Breakfast

– NEW! Take a rest and enjoy the new mini-game: Fishing

– NEW! Add various fish and insects to your Vivarium

– NEW! Show your talent with the all-new Angler Mask

– EXCLUSIVE! Ride the dunes as immersive as ever before with DualSense

Sable will arrive on PS4 and PS5, on November 29, 2022.

