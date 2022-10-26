Splatoon 3 Pulls Rainmaker Mode Due To Bug

When people think of the Splatoon series, they likely picture the classic Turf War mode. After all, that was the mode the whole game was based around at the beginning. You and three other Squid Kids going up against four other players in a fight to cover the stage you’re in with the most ink. However, within the first game, and as the games went on, more modes were added to the foray. Mainly so that there would be more diversity in combat. One newer mode that returned for Splatoon 3 was Rainmaker, which plays different from Turf War. Unfortunately, however, the mode has been pulled from the Anarchy Battle list due to a bug.

The reason for the pull is understandable. When you were in the mode and touched a checkpoint, your score would go to one, which is not how the mode works. The team at Nintendo pointed out the issue and then said they would fix it as soon as possible. They also said they were sorry that the problem occurred at all. Good to know they feel bad for the players on this.

That mode pulling comes right on top of a significant patch for Splatoon 3. In the patch, there were multiple bug fixes for the game. They also improved how data transfer happened between players, new Amiibos got support, and more.

What fans are excited about next month is the return of the Splatfest. The event will take place on the second weekend of the month and will feature a triple-threat match tied to the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It’ll be fire-type starters versus water-type starters vs. grass-type starters. A battle that has been going on for over 25 years now. It’ll be interesting to see who wins. After all, the last Splatfest had multiple twists and turns due to its new rules and modes.

It also should be noted that the third game in the series has been doing incredibly well worldwide. While the latest numbers haven’t come out yet, we know Japan has been buying Splatoon 3 like hotcakes. It’s already sold multiple millions in the country just in physical sales. Digital sales added to its record-setting pace, and things have likely only gotten better from there. We haven’t heard about the US or UK numbers, but you can expect them to be good, given the series’ popularity.

Plus, we know that the team behind the game is working on new modes for Salmon Run that hopefully will be coming out soon. When you add that to the previously announced DLC content, you can see why this game will be around for a long time. Hopefully, bugs within some of the modes won’t keep happening, though.

