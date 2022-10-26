Hideo Kojima Reflects On His Career During New Interview

There’s a reason why Hideo Kojima is one of the most talked about creators in the video game world. Because regardless of whether you like his video games or not, you can’t deny that he’s gotten things done in a unique way. The Metal Gear Solid franchise was where he made his name, and he turned convention on its head many times in that series to make one of the best gaming franchises. Then, after his fallout with Konami, he started Kojima Productions and made Death Stranding. That title also turned convention on its head and still has people talking about whether it’s a great game or just a Kojima title.

No matter how you feel about the man, he’s a legend in the industry. He’s someone who has seen the gaming landscape change firsthand over the years, and that has affected him. In a new introspective interview, Hideo Kojima talked about his life in and out of the gaming industry, and his insights might surprise you.

For example, during the global pandemic, almost all game developers didn’t work in their official offices but at home. However, Kojima couldn’t do that. After a while, he went into the office alone to work there. He felt the need to “differentiate” his work life from his personal life. Fast forward to now, and the office is being renovated to make it more “open to the public.” Kojima wants to share his world with everyone. Another way the man is unique.

Another surprise you might find is that Kojima hates looking at older games that he made. Mainly because the technology was so rough during earlier generations that it’s hard to watch compared to the crisp, life-like graphics we have with modern consoles. However, he did relax on this when he saw people playing the original Metal Gear Solid titles and having fun with them.

Kojima admitted that various events in his life affected the games he made. For example, the reason he never made a dedicated “war shooter” title and instead focused on the political and people-driven war concept that Metal Gear had was that his father showed him videos of World War II. As for Death Stranding, that game was influenced by Kojima being a former postal worker, and its themes were brought out more thanks to the global pandemic. After all, the game is about making connections with groups of people who sealed themselves away from others. The main character of Sam Bridges was a regular guy making delivers, and it mattered:

“In Japan ordinary, untrained people signed up to do deliveries like Uber Eats. It became a way for us to help one another.”

The interview is an interesting look at a man who has been called many things. So check it out when you have time.

Source: The Guardian