Splatoon 3 Amiibo Are Coming Soon

Splatoon 3 is finally getting Amiibos soon! Many of us weren’t sure when these would release considering that Splatoon 3 has been available for a bit now, but Nintendo hadn’t said anything about the Amiiobs. Nintendo had announced earlier this year that these figures would be released during the Splatoon Direct. Now the wait is almost over as the Splatoon 3 Amiiobs will be releasing November 11 says the official Nintendo of America Twitter page.

Three fresh new #amiibo arrive on 11/11!

Tap them on a compatible Nintendo Switch controller and they’ll unlock special in-game gear for #Splatoon3. pic.twitter.com/JCBCB7uO08 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 11, 2022

Splatoon 3 Pokémon Splatfest

Splatoon 3 is having another Splatfest…but this one is Pokémon themed! Players will be faced with a choice when picking a Pokémon starter type, the choices being fire, water, and grass. This was announced just before the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet so now a big crossover is happening between the two franchises.

The Splatfest will only run for one weekend, from Friday, November 11 at 7 pm Eastern to Sunday, November 13 at 7 pm Eastern. So you will have to grind with the rest of your teammates to see how many points you can get before the Splatfest is over.

Now, let’s get into the rewards. The reward during a Splatfest is a super rare currency called Super Seas Snails, which are used by Murch to upgrade your gear or reroll ability slots…cool, isn’t it? The number of rewards, Seas Snails, you get from the Splatfest will depend solely on your Clout level and if your team is winning. There is a list below that explains what each rate after the event will receive.

Team Fan (No Clout) – Winning team 3 snails, losing team 2 snails

Team Fiend (100 Clout) – Winning team 5 snails, losing team 3 snails

Team Defender (350 Clout) – Winning team 9 snails, losing team 7 snails

Team Champion (850 Clout) – Winning team 16 snails, losing team 13 snails

Team Ruler (1849 Clout) – Winning team 24 snails, losing team 21 snails

Splatoon 3 is available for purchase on the Nintendo eShop or where video games are sold.

Source.