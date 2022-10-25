Microsoft Is Looking For China’s Next Genshin Impact, For Xbox

Microsoft is now on the search for the next major Chinese game hit, particularly something similar to global free-to-play hit Genshin Impact.

Two sources have confirmed that Microsoft is headhunting various Chinese game studios for projects to back and acquire Xbox exclusivity with. They are in the process of building a team for that purpose.

Developed by China based studio miHoyo, Genshin Impact holds the record of $ 3.7 billion in revenue in its first year, the highest amount for any video game in history. While initially criticized for its launch trailer’s implied inspiration from Nintendo hit The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Genshin Impact has become a major hit and franchise in its own right.

Maybe games leaning on their inspiration from other games isn’t that bad, but Genshin Impact has distinguished itself with a growing cast of playable characters, and simply by being a live service game with a continuing stream of updates to keep fans playing.

While available on PC, Android, and iOS platforms, Genshin Impact received partial backing from Sony in 2019. Sony also led on marketing of the game since its announcement. As a result, Genshin Impact continues to be a console exclusive to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, in spite of miHoyo’s announcement of a Nintendo Switch release. It may be the case that that Switch port has been consistently delayed precisely because of Sony’s relationship with miHoyo.

Either way, it’s certain that miHoyo isn’t bringing Genshin Impact to Xbox consoles because of Sony. Microsoft is definitely regretful they hadn’t even seen there was an opportunity there, but this is about more than wanting to ape Genshin Impact’s success.

Microsoft has already proven successful in extending their business from the Xbox Store on their consoles, and on PC. They also have upcoming plans to start their own mobile gaming store. More games from Chinese studios would add value to their gaming stores, as well as their Game Pass streaming offerings.

Whether Microsoft’s own Chinese pet projects will be action RPGs like Genshin Impact or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, or completely something else entirely, the incentive is on Microsoft to acquire as many games as possible. China’s game studios have leveled up to the point that they are already making original hits after Genshin Impact, such as NetEase’s Naraka Bladepoint. Those same game companies are making hit games for publishers abroad. NetEase, for example, also made Diablo Immortal for Activision Blizzard.

To be clear, Microsoft has already paid Chinese game companies. In the specific case of ARK: Survival Evolved and ARK 2, are both owned by Chinese company Snail games, but published by American developer Studio Wildcard. China based developer Recreate Games claims to also already have a deal in place for their multiplayer game, Party Animals, to launch as an Xbox exclusive.

If Xbox can duplicate Sony’s success in finding the next big Chinese gaming hit, the big winner would really be the Chinese game industry itself. Hopefully along the way, gamers will find themselves playing the next big game discovered by Xbox as well.

