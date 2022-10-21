Killer Klowns from Outer Space was an unusual horror movie from the late 1980s. While it might not have been a blowout with fans initially, this franchise gained a cult following. There have been rumors of the IP getting sequels and even a television series. However, now years later, we’re actually getting a video game. It might even prove to be a popular multiplayer gameplay experience. The actual history of the IP is also a bit interesting. This is the first and only movie to be written along with directed by the Chiodo brothers. Stephan, Charles, and Edward Chiodo are known for their special effects and modeling creations for the film industry. However, that was until they tried their hand at creating their own film.

Ultimately, this resulted in Killer Klowns from Outer Space. The name essentially told you everything a viewer needed to know beforehand. A small, simple American town soon became terrorized by these alien clowns. It quickly became a battle to keep the town safe from these creatures and find a way to fight back. Also, as the name suggests, it’s more of a wacky horror film rather than keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Unfortunately, while there has been a cult following, we haven’t received any official announcement regarding another film or television series getting the green light for production.

With that said, it was unveiled that a video game, of all things, is coming for this franchise. We saw a couple of games already released with a similar setup. This is a multiplayer game where players are working either as teams of humans trying to survive the Killer Klowns or as the antagonists trying to harvest all the humans. Will you be able to stop the Killer Klowns from wiping out the entire town?

What’s The Gameplay Like In Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game?

If you’re looking for some new multiplayer games to mark down on your calendar for new anticipated upcoming games, then Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game might pique your interest. This game might also play very familiar for you as there’s been a trend of late. Those of you will find the gameplay to be very much like Dead by Daylight, Friday the 13th: The Game, and Evil Dead: The Game. It’s a multiplayer title split between a group of survivors and enemies. Meanwhile, the setting, characters, and weapons here are based around the Killer Klowns from Outer Space film.

Overall, Killer Klowns from Outer Space The Game is a multiplayer asymmetrical three vs. seven setup. Three players will be taking the role of a Killer Klown, while the seven remaining players are humans. It’s the goal of the Killer Klowns to track down and take out the remaining humans. This is done through the assortment of zany weapons and traps. There are even different abilities available depending on the Killer Klown selected, so you might want to experiment with playing with each of the Klowns to decide which playstyle suits you best.

Meanwhile, the group of humans aims to either escape the map before the time runs out, simply survive before time runs out or destroy the Killer Klown’s spaceship. It’s very much a game where cooperative gameplay is required from both sides. If you’re looking to pick up the game, keep an eye out for its release date announcement. So far, the development studio has only a launch window of sometime in 2023. However, when the game does launch, you can find it available on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.