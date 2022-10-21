Suda 51 Talks No More Heroes III Ports and Series Future

There are many people in the gaming world who you might say have a “visionary approach” to game design or storytelling. For example, Shigeru Miyamoto is a visionary because of his simple inspiration to make legendary franchises. Of course, you could also call out Hideo Kojima as a visionary, as that man loves to tell unique and complex stories that test the gamer as they play. But, then, there’s Suda 51, a man known for being incredibly over-the-top with his titles, never giving you precisely what you expect, yet his games are entertaining. Such as with the No More Heroes franchise, which has started more than one meme during its run.

The series’ third entry originally came out on Nintendo Switch, but now, it’s on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. So if you’ve been waiting for the title to be “more available to you,” here is your chance. In an interview, Suda 51 talked about the ports as well as the future of the series. In terms of the ports, he cited how the other systems allowed for some performance improvements:

“The fact that these are different platforms, so I believe you’ll be able to play with improved graphics and a stable 60 frames per second frame rate.”

The Switch version of the game played fine, but there’s no doubt that these ports will have a higher quality in terms of graphics and frame rates. That’s just how these systems are built. However, that won’t be the only change within the ports. The developer also noted that you’d be able to hear the Japanese voice cast if you want. Some of the voices you’ll hear are from famous anime like Gintama.

Currently, the original two games in the line are only available on the Nintendo Switch or Steam. That being said, there could be another set of ports coming. Suda wouldn’t promise anything, but he acknowledges that having the games on multiple platforms would be better. Thus, he’ll see if he can make it happen.

Another thing the dev noted is that there were plenty of ideas for No More Heroes III that he wanted to put into the game but couldn’t. Some of which would’ve drastically improved the game’s scale:

“I’ve spoken about this in lots of interviews before, but we initially envisioned having 100 bosses, and having more playable characters apart from just Travis; those were some ideas we considered.”

That would’ve been quite the experience, and it might be for the best that Suda 51 didn’t get the chance to make over 100 bosses for the game. But, then again, maybe he might have pulled it off.

Finally, while Suda did say that the recent title was the last in the series, he notes that it can come back. After all, Travis Touchdown likes wrestling, and his “retirement” can easily be undone.

