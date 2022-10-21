Resident Evil 4 Remake Producer Talks Changes To Gameplay and Story

The original Resident Evil 4 title came out on the Gamecube and single-handedly changed the genre for the better. So much so that they attempted to replicate what it did in the next two mainline games with very mixed results. Capcom took a different route then and capitalized on its popularity by porting it to every console and system they could. Then, after they hit their groove again in the franchise through recent titles and remakes, they decided to give the beloved title its own makeover. But the question many fans have is about how different Resident Evil 4 Remake is from the original title that came out 17 years ago.

One look at the announcement trailer, and the trailer in the recent showcase for the series, shows that the graphics are stunning. The team takes realism to new levels, and fans love how the title looks and feels. But looks aren’t everything. How it plays will also define how the Resident Evil 4 Remake does regarding reception and sales.

Enter Yoshiaki Hirabayashi. He worked on the original Gamecube title and is now the producer for the new game. That says something, as the original team is returning to help make the sequel shine. In an interview, he noted how time made the team better:

“After [17 years], we too have gained a lot of knowledge about making games. We’re now able to make games that are enjoyed on both a deeper and a broader level even when it comes to elements like controls and storytelling.”

A great example of “improved elements’ is Leon’s knife. In the recent trailer, it was shown parrying a chainsaw, but that’s not all it can do in the game. It’ll be able to get you out of danger when grabbed by enemies through “emergency escapes” or with follow-up attacks. The catch is that the more you do these things, the less durable your knife becomes. So be mindful of that.

Another change to the game is the deeper story. While the original title had a fun tale, some characters were one-note or played for laughs. Luis and Ashley were two such characters, but Hirabayashi promised they’d have more depth this time. Also, certain story elements that were “background notes” before will be fleshed out in the remake.

If you’re wondering about the QTE events, they’re in the game but won’t be as numerous as before. Instead, it’ll be more situation-based than anything else:

“The whole team has been working to properly fit what some would call QTEs into the actual game.”

Finally, he noted that the briefcase would return and that you’ll be able to get different sizes of briefcases in the game, so you’ll be able to fit everything you want into the “puzzle-like briefcase.”

Hirabayashi also teased that there might be even more changes that haven’t been revealed yet, making the wait for the game even more anticipated.

Source: IGN