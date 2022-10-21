Don’t Expect A Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake

A Capcom producer has gone on record that there are currently no plans for a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica.

In a recent interview for Resident Evil 4 Remake, Capcom’s Yoshiaki Hirabayashi was asked about the possibility of a Resident Evil: Code Veronica Remake. Hirabayashi made it clear that there are no plans at this time, but he would be interested in being a part of the project if Capcom greenlit it. Notably, Yoshiaki Hirabayashi wasn’t actually involved in making the original Resident Evil: Code Veronica.

Following Claire Redfield and her brother Chris Redfield, Resident Evil: Code Veronica is the last proper survival horror game in the franchise. While it was originally intended to be the next numbered Resident Evil game, Sony brokered a deal for a completely new Resident Evil 3 game, which would shift the franchise away from survival horror towards more of an action franchise with horror elements. That left the developers free to make the game as they saw fit. This was the first Resident Evil game to use a dynamic camera, as well as real time 3D environments, thanks to escaping the technical constraints of the PlayStation in favor of the more powerful Dreamcast.

The franchise may not grab as much interest as the numbered mainline Resident Evil games, but surprisingly enough, Capcom has put the effort in to keep Resident Evil: Code Veronica relevant through the console generations, for the fans who want it. Its original release was on the ill-fated Sega Dreamcast in 2000, but it immediately received an update labeled Resident Evil: Code Veronica X. This version received ports on the PlayStation 2 in 2001 and then the Nintendo Gamecube in 2003. In 2011, Capcom revealed Resident Evil: Code Veronica HD, the first digital download only remaster of the game for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. And then, in 2017, it was brought back to the PlayStation 4 as a PlayStation 2 Classic. This means it isn’t an HD remake, but an emulation of the original PlayStation 2 release.

And so your options for playing the game are slightly confusing. If you bought the game on PlayStation 3, you can stream that version, not download it, on your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, assuming you also have PS Plus. If you bought the game on PlayStation 4, that can be emulated on the PlayStation 5. If you have an Xbox, whether that’s an Xbox One or Xbox Series console, you can link your old account from your Xbox 360 and play the 2011 release of the game that way.

An argument could be made that Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles is another version of Resident Evil: Code Veronica, but it isn’t a proper remake as much as it is a completely different game retelling the events of Resident Evil: Code Veronica.

In any case, this may be sad news for Resident Evil: Code Veronica fans, but they aren’t necessarily lacking in ways to play the game, officially or otherwise. A remake in the same thread of Capcom’s recent Resident Evil remakes would be interesting, but Capcom does have a point in prioritizing the more famous and popular games in the franchise first. Hopefully the remakes continue to be a success long enough that Capcom would actually get around to such a remake.

