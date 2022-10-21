15 Best PC Point-And-Click Horror Games

The terror, the horror, the scary events, and the mysteries to uncover. Everyone loves a good puzzle, and there are a lot of them here. This article is about some of the best point-and-click horror games available on PC right now.

#15 Five Nights at Freddy’s Franchise

Developer: Scott Cawthon

Publisher: Scott Cawthon

Platforms: PC

Release: 2014-ongoing

Five Nights at Freddy’s as a series is very popular and very dark. Not every single game is a point-and-click game but the series is still evolving so they might go back to that style sometime in the future. The first game in the series took its inspiration from games like Silent Hill and was very scary for a game like that. In the game, you play as Mike Schmidt, who is a night guard at the restaurant. The core thing about the series is Freddy who is a bear, and with his friends they are creating chaos wherever they go.

#14 Fran Bow

Developer: Killmonday Games

Publisher: Killmonday Games

Platforms: PC, Android, iOS

Release: 2015/2016

Fran Bow is a dark, two-dimensional adventure game. It tells a story of a little girl, who suffers from serious psychical disorders after traumatic experiences. You play as this girl named Fran who suffers from PTSD after seeing her parents brutally murdered. She escapes into the forest with her cat Mr. Midnight. The game is centered around exploration with a grim and dark atmosphere all around.

#13 Little Misfortune

Developer: Killmonday Games

Publisher: Killmonday Games

Platforms: PC, Android, iOS, PS4, XBX, Nintendo Switch

Release: 2019/2020

Little Misfortune is set in the same universe as Fran Bow. It continues a somewhat dark atmosphere. This time you play as Misfortune Ramirez Hernandes, who is an 8-year-old girl who wants to give her mom Eternal Happiness. She goes on an adventure to find this Eternal Happiness. She is guided by a mysterious Mr. Voice. The whole story is filled with exploration and dark humor. Every decision you make influences the story in this one so be careful what you do at any point.

#12 The Cat Lady

Developer: Harvester Games

Publisher: Screen 7

Platforms: PC

Release: 2012

The Cat Lady is a ten-year-old adventure game set in psychological horror style. You play as Susan Ashworth – a 40-year-old lonely woman, who is on the edge, thinking about suicide. Without friends and family, she is all alone, but everything changes when some strangers come into the city. They are all crazy sociopaths and your goal is to get rid of them in creative ways. The whole game is brutal and full of curse words, nudity, and more. It holds up to this day with its dense and dark tone.

#11 Detention

Developer: Red Candle Games

Publisher: Coconut Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Release: 2017/2018

Detention is a side-scrolling adventure game presented as survival horror. The action is set in the 1960s. It is set in Taiwan, during the time of war. The story revolves around two students from Greenwood highschool who discover that their school is filled with pure evil. There are mysterious monsters, and your goal is simply to survive.

#10 Dark Fall: The Journal

Developer: XXv Productions

Publisher: Dreamcatcher / The Adventure Comp.

Platforms: PC

Release: 2002

Dark Fall: The Journal is a first-person point-and-click adventure game. It is a classic game with a lot of puzzles and mysteries to discover. You play as a man, who after returning home hears a mysterious message from his brother. This brother mentions some mysterious force that is happening in Dorset in the United Kingdom. You go help your brother and then the game starts. You need to find answers to the entire Dowerton station, mysterious disappearances, and what happened to your brother.

#9 Serena

Developer: Senscape

Publisher: Senscape

Platforms: PC

Release: 2014

Serena is an adventure point-and-click game where you play as a lonely man, waiting for your wife to come back home after she went missing years ago. Your character is somewhat lost and does not remember what your wife looked like. Your goal is to find some reminders of your wife inside your house.

#8 Anna Extended Edition

Developer: Dreampainters

Publisher: Kalypso Media

Platforms: PC, PS3, X360

Release: 2013/2014/2015

Anna Extended Edition is an enhanced version of a previously released game from 2012 on PC only titled Anna. The action takes place in the Alps in the village of Champoluc. You play as a man who has nightmares and needs to discover the secrets of the building haunted by Anna from the title of the game. The whole story is convoluted and it is up to you to crack it.

#7 Sanitarium

Developer: DreamForge Entertainment, Inc.

Publisher: Dotemu

Platforms: PC, Android, iOS

Release: 1998/2015

Sanitarium is an adventure game presented as ain surrealistic horror. The game was released originally in 1998 and was later re-released on mobile platforms in 2015. It has a very complex story that shows us the adventures of Max who has amnesia. Our protagonist ended up in a psychiatric clinic and is looking for his lost identity.

#6 Who’s Lila?

Developer: Garage Heathen

Publisher: Garage Heathen / IndieArk

Platforms: PC

Release: 2022

Who’s Lilia? is a very unique adventure game where instead of choosing dialogue options you are tasked with controlling your character’s face manually. You play William who was the last person to see the girl Tankyaa Kennedy who went missing. You need to decide how to act. By setting up your facial expressions you can either lie, play a stone-cold person or help solve the mystery whatsoever.

#5 The Last Door

Developer: The Game Kitchen

Publisher: Phoenix Online

Platforms: PC, Android, iOS

Release: 2014

The Last Door is an episodic adventure game that is very grim. It was first released as a website in 2013. Then it was expanded and released fully on PC and mobile devices in 2014. The story takes its inspiration from H.P. Lovecraft and Edgar Allan Poe. The action of the game is set in England in 1891. You play as Jeremiah Devitt, who goes to the mansion of Anthony Beechworth. You find out that your friend has committed suicide and you need to solve the mystery haunting the manor.

#4 Stasis

Developer: The Brotherhood

Publisher: The Brotherhood

Platforms: PC

Release: 2015

Stasis is an isometric adventure science-fiction game. You play as John Maracheck. He wakes up and finds that his entire family is missing. There is no one around you. Your goal is to find out what happened and find your family. You will explore a lot of locations, solve puzzles and find clues pointing to what happened. The game looks very good with its grim and green style.

#3 Sally Face

Developer: Portable Moose

Publisher: Portable Moose

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBX, Nintendo Switch

Release: 2016

Sally Face is an episodic horror adventure game presented from a third-person perspective. The game was released in 2016 but got ported into consoles in 2021 on Nintendo Switch and 2022 on PS4 and Xbox One S/X. You play as Sal Fisher who wakes up in the hospital with a face covered with blood-soaked bandages. It turns out to be a dream that Sal was telling his psychiatrist. In each episode, you will relive different events from our character’s past and form the whole picture of what’s going on.

#2 DISTRAINT

Developer: Jesse Makkonen

Publisher: Jesse Makkonen

Platforms: PC, Android, iOS, XBX, PS4, PSV, Nintendo Switch

Release: 2015

DISTRAINT is a classic adventure game where you move through many locations gathering items. You need to talk to various NPCs and solve puzzles that are based on using an item you have found at a location, another item, or giving it to a specific character. The game has a very unique and unsettling story with a dark atmosphere and horror elements. It has a lot of meaning and forces you to think outside the box.

#1 The Charnel House Trilogy

Developer: Owl Cave

Publisher: Owl Cave

Platforms: PC

Release: 2015

The Charnel House Trilogy is a horror adventure where you will play two main characters, depending on the act. You control either Alex Davenport or Dr. Harold Lang. In the first act, you play Alex who prepares to depart on a journey, but there are a few things she has to do first before leaving. She meets Dr. Harold Lang who you play in the second act of the game. You need to uncover mysteries that the train hides. In the last act, you go back to Alex. There are a lot more questions that before that you will have to find the answers to.